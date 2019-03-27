Delhi Police bust extortion racket in Mandoli jail

Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an extortion racket that was being operated from Delhi’s Mandoli Jail. They arrested two henchmen of a jailed gangster who had tasked them to execute a series of murders of his rivals to establish supremacy in Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said two pistols with seven cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were seized from the arrested men. They said the duo’s arrest helped them to foil the killings of the rivals of Chanderbhan alias Aman Yadav, who is lodged in jail number 11 of the Mandoli Jail.

“We have also arrested Chanderbhan after a search was carried out in the jail and a diary containing details of one of his arrested henchmen, Mohammad Ateek, was recovered from him. Ateek and the other henchman, Bal Krishan, said they were committing crimes on Chanderbhan’s instructions,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

A Tihar jail spokesperson refused to comment on the police’s claims about the extortion racket being operated from Mandoli jail.

DCP Kushwah said the arrests came following information that some criminals lodged in jails have been procuring arms and ammunition to kill their rivals and establish their supremacy in running the extortion network.

“We learnt Chanderbhan had tasked his two men to kill his two rivals, including the person who had filed an extortion attempt case against him. The other target was his former associate,” the DCP said.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 06:17 IST