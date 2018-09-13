Delhi Police bust gang of five which robbed areca nuts worth Rs 70 lakh

Crime branch officials on Tuesday arrested five people who had robbed a truck full of areca nuts worth Rs 70 lakh on Sunday from Kirti Nagar.

Two bags full of consignments of an online shopping portal which the gang had earlier stolen from a truck, were also recovered from the robbers. Police said that the men used to stop trucks on highways and rob them at gunpoint.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Yadav alias Gabbar, 38, Prakash Jha alias Santosh, 28, Kishan, 24, Manoj, 26 and Arvind alias Chotu, 28. Additional commissioner of police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said that the men were arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Azadpur Railway Station.

An officer said accused Prakash Jha also told police about his involvement in a theft case in which, he, along with Sonu, Deepak, Nirgun, Sunil, Pappu and others stole consignments of an online shopping portal.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 04:23 IST