Delhi records slight rise in number of Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:20 IST

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,625, they said.

The national capital had recorded 442 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday had tweeted that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and fresh cases were the lowest since May 17.

From December 21 to 23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark.

On December 21, 803 cases were reported, 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23.

However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26.

On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively.

On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, and 585 on January 1 and 494 on January 2 and 424 on January 3 and 384 on January 4.

These 654 new cases came out the 74,650 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,623 RT-PCR tests and 35,027 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 4,481 from 4,562 the previous day.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,28,352.