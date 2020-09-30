e-paper
Delhi reports 3,390 fresh Covid-19 cases, 41 related deaths

delhi Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:21 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 26,908 from 27,524 from the previous day.
         

The national capital reported 41 Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the toll to 5,361, while 3,390 fresh cases pushed the tally to over 2.79 lakh, authorities said. The fresh cases reported on Wednesday came out of the 59,807 tests conducted the previous day.

On Tuesday, 48 deaths were reported, the highest single-day fatalities since July 16, when 58 patients had succumbed to the viral disease. On September 26, Delhi had recorded 46 deaths, while the figures for the next two days were 42 and 37 respectively. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, 41 new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,361.

The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 26,908 from 27,524 from the previous day.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 5,320 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday bulletin said, the total number of cases has climbed to 2,79,715.

