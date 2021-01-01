e-paper
Delhi's air continues to deteriorate, may improve from tomorrow: IMD

Delhi’s air continues to deteriorate, may improve from tomorrow: IMD

CPCB recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Thursday was 347, in the very poor category. On Wednesday, the overall AQI of the city was 290, in the poor zone

delhi Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate on Friday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) recording 388, in the very poor zone.

With the low temperature and slow wind speed, pollution levels had started increasing on Thursday. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Thursday was 347, in the very poor category. On Wednesday, the overall AQI of the city was 290, in the poor zone.

The CPCB on Thursday reiterated its order from December 23, asking the agencies to step up enforcement and keep stone-crushers and hot-mix plants shut till January 2.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said that with an approaching western disturbance, wind speeds are expected to improve, bringing the pollution levels down.

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre, said that the AQI is expected to improve significantly from Saturday.

“There would be marginal improvement on Friday, but from Saturday there would be a significant improvement because of improved wind speed,” Soni said.

