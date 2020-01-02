e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi wakes up to cold morning, moderate fog; light rain likely on Thursday

Delhi wakes up to cold morning, moderate fog; light rain likely on Thursday

Meteorologists said weather conditions were undergoing a transition as a western disturbance is affecting the region and at the same time easterly winds are bringing relatively warmer winds.

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2020 08:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The IMD has predicted rise in night (minimum) temperature up to 6 degrees Celsius in Delhi from Thursday onwards.
The IMD has predicted rise in night (minimum) temperature up to 6 degrees Celsius in Delhi from Thursday onwards.(Vipin Kumar / HT Photo )
         

Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius recorded at 6:10 am. Visibility was reduced to less than 200 metres as moderate fog covered the city in the early hours.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rise in night (minimum) temperature up to 6 degrees Celsius from Thursday onwards. The normal minimum temperature for this time of the year is 7 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists said weather conditions were undergoing a transition as a western disturbance is affecting the region and at the same time easterly winds are bringing relatively warmer winds.

“There may be very light rain on Thursday. We are expecting both minimum and maximum temperature to go up for a couple of days under the influence of these systems. But the easterly trough has weakened the influence of the WD which is why we are not forecasting widespread rains in the Delhi NCR region,” said a senior IMD scientist.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi improved by a few notches. The air quality index (AQI) at 7 am was 425, as against the overall AQI of 437 the previous day.

IMD scientists said with wind speed likely to increase up to 20-25 kmph due to the western disturbance, air quality will improve over the next two days. The improvement will start from Thursday evening.

