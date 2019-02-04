Dense fog engulfs Delhi, 27 trains delayed, flights affected

A dense fog enveloped Delhi on Monday morning as several flights to and from the national capital were delayed and 27 trains were running late, officials said.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said flights were landing with the help of CAT III-B Instrument Landing System (ILS), which allows flights to land safely in low visibility.

“Cat III B conditions were there around 5am and since then it has been Cat 3 B… No diversions or cancellations due to Delhi fog,” an official with DIAL said.

Railways official said several long-distance trains, including Puroshottam Express from Odisha’s Puri to New Delhi and Brahmaputra Express from Dibrugarh, were several hours late.

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Twitter asking commuters to drive safely.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 09:10 IST