Doctors of Govt hospitals to hold two-hour protest today over salary dues

Taking exception to the ongoing protest and a hunger strike by Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital due to alleged non-payment of salaries for three months, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded that the authorities should pay the salaries of the doctors along with the dues immediately."

delhi Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 05:57 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had been protesting since few weeks against the non-payment of salaries.
The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had been protesting since few weeks against the non-payment of salaries.(PTI Photo)
         

Doctors from various government hospitals including Maulana Azad Medical College, Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital, will hold a two-hour symbolic protest on Tuesday over non-payment of salary to doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital, officials said on Monday.

Taking exception to the ongoing protest and a hunger strike by Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital due to alleged non-payment of salaries for three months, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded that the authorities should pay the salaries of the doctors along with the dues immediately.”

Indian Medical Association takes serious exception to the unfortunate situation in Hindhu (Hindu) Rao Hospital which is under the management of Delhi Municipal Corporation. It sends a wrong message to the profession and the nation. It demoralizes the entire doctor community,” IMA said in a press release.IMA stated that the Supreme Court of India had specifically directed that salaries of doctors and health care workers should be paid in time, and non-payment of salaries by Hindu Rao Hospital is an adequate reason for the Court to initiate suo moto contempt proceedings against the administration of the hospital.

“IMA demands that the authorities should pay the salaries of the doctors along with the dues immediately,” It added.Resident Doctors’ Associations of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital went on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday against non-payment of salaries during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had been protesting since few weeks against the non-payment of salaries.On October 13, the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital was removed from the list of the designated Covid-19 hospital.

