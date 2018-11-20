DU files police complaint against former students union president Ankiv Baisoya for using ‘forged’ marksheet

Delhi University’s (DU) department of Buddhist studies on Monday filed a police complaint against former student union president Ankiv Baisoya for using a “forged” marksheet to seek admission. Delhi police officials confirmed receiving the complaint and said they will soon take “appropriate action” in the matter.

KT Sarao, head of the department of Buddhist studies, in a letter addressed to SHO, Maurice Nagar police station, said, “Ankiv Baisoya had appeared in the entrance examination (registration-cum-roll# 18BUDD217678) conducted nationally by the University of Delhi for admission to MA in the department of Buddhist studies for the academic year 2018-19. After having qualified this examination, he took admission in MA (Buddhist Studies) Part I and submitted six markssheets (Regd No.TVU/BA/500203) of six semesters of Bachelor of Arts degree (roll no BA95624) from the Thiruvalluvar University.

“In a written response to a request from the undersigned for verification of these marksheet, the Controller of Examinations of Thiruvalluvar University has written that each of these marksheets submitted are not genuine. It is a fake certificate. Kindly requested to do the required in the matter and initiate action as per the law in this regard,” Sarao said in the complaint.

Jasmeet Singh, additional DCP (West), who is currently incharge of north district, said, “We have received the complaint and looking into it. Appropriate action will be taken in this regard soon,” he said. Singh said that the next step is registration of an FIR because submitting a fake degree is a crime under the IPC.

The department had on November 14 cancelled Baisoya’s admission after receiving a confirmation from Tamil Nadu-based Thiruvalluvar University that an undergraduate certificate submitted by Baisoya was “fake”. Baisoya, a member of RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was elected as the president of the DU students union (DUSU) on September 13.

Commenting on the development, Monica Arora, ABVP’s national spokesperson said, “Baisoya is no more an ABVP member and we welcome whatever legal action the university is taking against him.” The ABVP last week asked Baisoya to step down, citing intent to maintain the “genuineness” of the student union. The party also suspended him from the organisation till an inquiry is conducted.

Soon after Baisoya’s election as DUSU president on September 13, Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had accused him of submitting a fake degree to secure admission in the DU. NSUI had later moved the Delhi High Court, seeking cancellation of Baisoya’s admission.

