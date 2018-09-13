DUSU election 2018 results LIVE: Admin admits EVM fault, AAP mocks centre’s one nation, one poll idea

As many as 1.35 lakh students voted to decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Wednesday, counting for which is being held today.

RSS affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Congress’ students’ wing National Students’ Union of India are the main contenders like every other year.

But throwing a stiff challenge to them this time will be the new alliance between All India Students’ Association, a far-Left organisation, and the Aam Aadmi Party’s students’ wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti.

The elections went off peacefully on Wednesday with a turnout of around 44.46% — slightly more than 43 % recorded last year.

Here are the live updates

3:30pm IST Meanwhile, Delhi HC observation on JNU’s pre-poll debates Pre-poll debates need not be limited to student body elections in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and it should be taken beyond that, the Delhi High Court has said. “Why should debates be limited to JNU elections only? You should take it beyond,” said Justice Siddharth Mridul .





3:17pm IST ABVP wants resumption of vote counting “Only one EVM was faulty and it can be repaired. We want the counting to be resumed. Since we were leading on all the seats, the other parties are demanding fresh elections,” said ABVP’s Shakti Singh,reports PTI. Shakti Singh further told our reporter that poll officials should take action against the NSUI members. The counting of votes were stopped because the pressure from NSUI, they were creating ruckus inside the counting centre.





3:15pm IST NSUI demanding fresh elections The polls are being held at the behest of the central government. The EVMs were tampered with. We want fresh elections,” Rocky Tuseed of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said, reports PTI.





3:00pm IST Sloganeering and ruckus outside counting centre The supporters of both ABVPand NSUI shouting slogans against the Delhi University administration and created a ruckus inside the counting centre.





2:50pm IST ABVP Secretary candidate tries to enter counting centre ABVP candidate for the post of Secretary Sudhir Dedha tried to enter the counting centre by breaking the glass door.





2:38pm IST AAP takes a dig at BJP government over DUSU vote counting "पूरे देश मे एक साथ चुनाव कराने की वकालत करने वाली सरकार, एक छात्र संघ का चुनाव सही से नही करवा पा रही है।

यह सब देश की जनता समझ रही है"- @dilipkpandey (DUSU चुनाव की गिनती में हुई गड़बड़ी पर) pic.twitter.com/zZFKT7s3pq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 13, 2018





2:30pm IST ABVP wants resumption of counting ABVP is demanding the counting to be resumed, while NSUI is demanding re election.





2:24pm IST Election officials meet, final decision by evening Counting suspended for today, we are meeting and will announce the final decision by the evening, says election officer VK Kaul.





2:17pm IST Heavy police presence outside counting centre Heavy security deployed outside counting centre, as there was scuffle following suspension of counting of votes.





2:05pm IST NSUI complains of EVM rigging NSUI was winning DUSU President and Secretary after 6 rounds. Then 6 EVMs started malfunctioning and EC wanted to set those aside. How is it that machines which were working till yesterday during polling are no longer working during counting? Clearly some sabotage to help ABVP — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) September 13, 2018





1:50pm IST Counting halted due to fault in EVMs and ruckus Counting for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections suspended due to fault in EVMs and ruckus by students: DUSU election officer, reports PTI. “We had proposed rectification of the faulty EVMs and resumption of the counting but the students were not ready for it. It was decided to suspend counting. A fresh date for the counting will be announced soon,” an election officer for DUSU polls said.





1:35pm IST EVMs malfunction led to disruptions Three EVMs were not working properly. One of the EVM used for Secretary seat polling was showing 40 votes on ballot no. 10, while the machine had only 8 candidates with number 9 slot being NOTA.





1:30pm IST Counting suspended Members of both ABVP and NSUI created ruckus inside the counting centre. They tried to jump the barricades. and had verbal spat with officials. Following which counting has been suspended. Next date will be announced later.





1:15pm IST In college panel voting, NSUI and ABVP locked in close battle In the college panel voting, the ABVP and NSUI were locked in a close battle. NSUI claimed it had won more than 70 seats in 20 morning colleges. The ABVP said it had won 71 seats in 19 morning colleges.





1:10pm IST Voted to makes campus free of hooliganism and violence We can’t allow violence and goondagardi on the campus. We want to make it loud and clear to the political groups who propagate hooliganism in the University,” said Shreya, 18, a first-year Economics (H) student at the college.





12:55pm IST NSUI accuses administration of EVM tampering NSUI members protesting outside counting centre, saying the administration is trying to tamper the results as ABVP is losing the President’s seat.





12:48pm IST Counting stopped again EVMs not working properly, counting stopped once again.

Earlier, the counting began late due to some EVM issue, and then it was halted at 11:30am due to a technical glitch in one of the EVMs.





12:44pm IST Counting of results is divided in 16 rounds. 6 rounds of counting completed, 10 more to go.





12:41pm IST ABVP ahead on Vice-President, Joint Secretary seats ABVP’s Shakti Singh and Jyoti Choudhary are leading for the vice president and joint secretary posts, respectively.





12:39pm IST NSUI leads with President, Secretary seats NSUI’s Sunny Chillar and Akash Choudhary are leading on both President and Secretary seats respectively. NSUI supporters showing no. 1 finger to support their candidate whose ballet no. Is one at counting centre at New Police Line in New Delhi. (HT Photo)





12:35pm IST NSUI leading on 2 seats After 6 rounds of counting, NSUI is currently leading on Presidential and Secretary seats, while ABVP is leading on Vice-President and Joint Secretary seats.





12:20pm IST Heavy security outside counting centre There is a heavy police presence outside the centre where the votes are being counted.





12:01pm IST Counting resumes Counting of votes resumes after a slight delay due to EVM malfunction.





11:55am IST Hoping that elected representatives fulfil our promises Every year, all the political groups promise for more on-campus hostels and cheaper bus and Metro passes. But, nothing actually happens. We are hoping that this time they fulfil their promises after being elected to the DUSU,”said Sheetal Sandhya, a second year Botany (H) student at the College.





11:45am IST No incident on EVM glitch: CEO Everything remained peaceful in the first round of voting. There was no incident of any EVM glitch anywhere, Chief Election Officer Vijay Kaul on Wednesday told IANS.





11:32am IST Counting of votes halted Counting of votes stopped due to technical issue in the EVMs.





11:29am IST AAP’s student wing CYSS partnered with AISA for DU polls After a poor performance in 2015, the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), has joined the fray this year by partnering with leftist group All India Students’ Association (AISA), affiliated with CPI-Marxist-Leninist.





11:24am IST NSUI vs ABVP for Presidential Post Ankiv Baisoya of ABVP and Sunny Chhillar of NSUI are battling each other for the post of President.





10:44am IST JNUSU president’s post poll on Friday The election to the JNUSU president’s post is scheduled to be held on Friday.





10:42am IST Meanwhile, JNU students union poll debate was held last night It was a fiery presidential debate ahead of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) polls, with candidates alleging that “anti-national” elements were present on the institute’s campus and the country was turning into “lynchistan”, reports PTI.





10:30am IST There was a delay in polling In Vivekananda College, polling started late because of a delay in arrival of electronic voting machines.





10:10am IST Some students opted for NOTA Suraj Bajaj, a third year student at Ramjas College said, “All these students groups are trying to gain political benefits through student union polls. They actually have no concerns for students.”





10:05am IST How NSUI, ABVP view DUSU elections The NSUI said it is considers the DUSU polls as an “election of prestige”. The ABVP is using the elections to promote the BJP’s schemes on campus.





10:03am IST Voter turnout in several colleges The Aurobindo College witnessed a turnout of 44.72 per cent, Hansraj 50 per cent, Deshbandhu College 44 per cent and Aditi Mahavidyalaya 48 per cent.





9:53am IST Senior faculty members were posted as observers Senior faculty members were posted during the polling as poll observers to ensure smooth functioning.





9:50am IST Counting begins after a slight delay Counting of votes was scheduled to begin at 8am but began at 9:45am due to some technical issues.





9:30am IST Action to be taken against candidates who violated law The bench directed the police, the municipal bodies and Delhi University to file reports indicating the extent of defacement, the steps that were taken to prevent it and action taken against each candidate who violated the law, reports PTI.





9:16am IST DUSU elections like a trial match before 2019 Lok Sabha polls Some students, however, said the DUSU elections this year is like a “trial match” for all political student groups before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as it will gauge the electoral mood among the youth.





9:12am IST Key promises made by the contestants NSUI has promised the ‘Institute of Eminence’ tag for Delhi University and thalis at Rs 10 in canteens. ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention on promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines in college campuses. After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students’ wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. This time, it has promised installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths in the campus, ending the “culture of hooliganism” and opposition to “commercialisation of education”.





9:00am IST Low representation of women Out of 17 women’s colleges, only about 5 participated in DUSU elections. And out of the 23 candidates, only five are women. As people cast their vote for #DUSU2018 it is crucial to remember that many colleges still do not participate in DUSU elections, primarily women's colleges. Out of its 17 women's colleges, only about 5 participate in DUSU elections. — Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) September 12, 2018





8:34am IST ABVP , NSUI members were detained for violating poll norms ABVP, NSUI members were spotted distributing paper pamphlets on Wednesday. A few were detained for violating norms by canvassing outside the polling booths.





8:31am IST Key candidates for president’s post - Ankiv Baisoya (ABVP) - Sunny Chillar (NSUI) - Abhigyan (AISA-CYSS)





8:30am IST Key candidates for vice-president’s post - Shakti Singh (ABVP) - Leena (NSUI - Anshika (AISA-CYSS)





8:20am IST ABVP and NSUI locked in a close battle In the college panel voting, the ABVP and NSUI were locked in a close battle. NSUI claimed it had won more than 70 seats in 20 morning colleges. The ABVP said it had won 71 seats in 19 morning colleges.





8:19am IST Voting was held in two shifts In the morning colleges, polling began at 8.30 am and ended at 1 pm. In the evening colleges, polling was held between 3-7.30 pm.





8:18am IST Counting of votes delayed Some technical issue is delaying the start of vote count.





8:17am IST Voter turnout was 44.5% Around 44.46 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 7.30 pm on Wednesday. It was the highest in last 11 years.





8:10am IST Polling was conducted under heavy security More than 2,500 policemen were deployed in Delhi University’s (DU) North and South campus colleges for the DUSU elections on Wednesday to maintain law and order.



