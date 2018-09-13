DUSU election 2018 results LIVE: Admin admits EVM fault, AAP mocks centre’s one nation, one poll idea
DUSU elections 2018 results LIVE: As many as 1.35 lakh students voted to decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Wednesday, counting for which is being held today
-
3:30pm IST
Meanwhile, Delhi HC observation on JNU’s pre-poll debates
-
3:17pm IST
ABVP wants resumption of vote counting
-
3:15pm IST
NSUI demanding fresh elections
-
3:00pm IST
Sloganeering and ruckus outside counting centre
-
2:50pm IST
ABVP Secretary candidate tries to enter counting centre
-
2:38pm IST
AAP takes a dig at BJP government over DUSU vote counting
-
2:30pm IST
ABVP wants resumption of counting
-
2:24pm IST
Election officials meet, final decision by evening
-
2:17pm IST
Heavy police presence outside counting centre
-
2:05pm IST
NSUI complains of EVM rigging
-
1:50pm IST
Counting halted due to fault in EVMs and ruckus
-
1:35pm IST
EVMs malfunction led to disruptions
-
1:30pm IST
Counting suspended
-
1:15pm IST
In college panel voting, NSUI and ABVP locked in close battle
-
1:10pm IST
Voted to makes campus free of hooliganism and violence
-
12:55pm IST
NSUI accuses administration of EVM tampering
-
12:48pm IST
Counting stopped again
-
12:44pm IST
Counting of results is divided in 16 rounds.
-
12:41pm IST
ABVP ahead on Vice-President, Joint Secretary seats
-
12:39pm IST
NSUI leads with President, Secretary seats
-
12:35pm IST
NSUI leading on 2 seats
-
12:20pm IST
Heavy security outside counting centre
-
12:01pm IST
Counting resumes
-
11:55am IST
Hoping that elected representatives fulfil our promises
-
11:45am IST
No incident on EVM glitch: CEO
-
11:32am IST
Counting of votes halted
-
11:29am IST
AAP’s student wing CYSS partnered with AISA for DU polls
-
11:24am IST
NSUI vs ABVP for Presidential Post
-
11:04am IST
NSUI leading on Presidential Post
-
10:44am IST
JNUSU president’s post poll on Friday
-
10:42am IST
Meanwhile, JNU students union poll debate was held last night
-
10:30am IST
There was a delay in polling
-
10:10am IST
Some students opted for NOTA
-
10:05am IST
How NSUI, ABVP view DUSU elections
-
10:03am IST
Voter turnout in several colleges
-
9:53am IST
Senior faculty members were posted as observers
-
9:50am IST
Counting begins after a slight delay
-
9:30am IST
Action to be taken against candidates who violated law
-
9:16am IST
DUSU elections like a trial match before 2019 Lok Sabha polls
-
9:12am IST
Key promises made by the contestants
-
9:00am IST
Low representation of women
-
8:34am IST
ABVP , NSUI members were detained for violating poll norms
-
8:31am IST
Key candidates for president’s post
-
8:30am IST
Key candidates for vice-president’s post
-
8:20am IST
ABVP and NSUI locked in a close battle
-
8:19am IST
Voting was held in two shifts
-
8:18am IST
Counting of votes delayed
-
8:17am IST
Voter turnout was 44.5%
-
8:10am IST
Polling was conducted under heavy security
-
8:07am IST
Counting to votes to begin at 8:30am
As many as 1.35 lakh students voted to decide the fate of 23 candidates in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Wednesday, counting for which is being held today.
RSS affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Congress’ students’ wing National Students’ Union of India are the main contenders like every other year.
But throwing a stiff challenge to them this time will be the new alliance between All India Students’ Association, a far-Left organisation, and the Aam Aadmi Party’s students’ wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti.
The elections went off peacefully on Wednesday with a turnout of around 44.46% — slightly more than 43 % recorded last year.
Here are the live updates
Meanwhile, Delhi HC observation on JNU’s pre-poll debates
Pre-poll debates need not be limited to student body elections in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and it should be taken beyond that, the Delhi High Court has said.
“Why should debates be limited to JNU elections only? You should take it beyond,” said Justice Siddharth Mridul .
ABVP wants resumption of vote counting
“Only one EVM was faulty and it can be repaired. We want the counting to be resumed. Since we were leading on all the seats, the other parties are demanding fresh elections,” said ABVP’s Shakti Singh,reports PTI.
Shakti Singh further told our reporter that poll officials should take action against the NSUI members. The counting of votes were stopped because the pressure from NSUI, they were creating ruckus inside the counting centre.
NSUI demanding fresh elections
The polls are being held at the behest of the central government. The EVMs were tampered with. We want fresh elections,” Rocky Tuseed of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said, reports PTI.
Sloganeering and ruckus outside counting centre
The supporters of both ABVPand NSUI shouting slogans against the Delhi University administration and created a ruckus inside the counting centre.
ABVP Secretary candidate tries to enter counting centre
ABVP candidate for the post of Secretary Sudhir Dedha tried to enter the counting centre by breaking the glass door.
AAP takes a dig at BJP government over DUSU vote counting
"पूरे देश मे एक साथ चुनाव कराने की वकालत करने वाली सरकार, एक छात्र संघ का चुनाव सही से नही करवा पा रही है।— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 13, 2018
यह सब देश की जनता समझ रही है"- @dilipkpandey (DUSU चुनाव की गिनती में हुई गड़बड़ी पर) pic.twitter.com/zZFKT7s3pq
ABVP wants resumption of counting
ABVP is demanding the counting to be resumed, while NSUI is demanding re election.
Election officials meet, final decision by evening
Counting suspended for today, we are meeting and will announce the final decision by the evening, says election officer VK Kaul.
Heavy police presence outside counting centre
Heavy security deployed outside counting centre, as there was scuffle following suspension of counting of votes.
NSUI complains of EVM rigging
NSUI was winning DUSU President and Secretary after 6 rounds. Then 6 EVMs started malfunctioning and EC wanted to set those aside. How is it that machines which were working till yesterday during polling are no longer working during counting? Clearly some sabotage to help ABVP— Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) September 13, 2018
Counting halted due to fault in EVMs and ruckus
Counting for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections suspended due to fault in EVMs and ruckus by students: DUSU election officer, reports PTI.
“We had proposed rectification of the faulty EVMs and resumption of the counting but the students were not ready for it. It was decided to suspend counting. A fresh date for the counting will be announced soon,” an election officer for DUSU polls said.
EVMs malfunction led to disruptions
Three EVMs were not working properly. One of the EVM used for Secretary seat polling was showing 40 votes on ballot no. 10, while the machine had only 8 candidates with number 9 slot being NOTA.
Counting suspended
Members of both ABVP and NSUI created ruckus inside the counting centre. They tried to jump the barricades. and had verbal spat with officials. Following which counting has been suspended. Next date will be announced later.
In college panel voting, NSUI and ABVP locked in close battle
In the college panel voting, the ABVP and NSUI were locked in a close battle. NSUI claimed it had won more than 70 seats in 20 morning colleges. The ABVP said it had won 71 seats in 19 morning colleges.
Voted to makes campus free of hooliganism and violence
We can’t allow violence and goondagardi on the campus. We want to make it loud and clear to the political groups who propagate hooliganism in the University,” said Shreya, 18, a first-year Economics (H) student at the college.
NSUI accuses administration of EVM tampering
NSUI members protesting outside counting centre, saying the administration is trying to tamper the results as ABVP is losing the President’s seat.
Counting stopped again
EVMs not working properly, counting stopped once again.
Earlier, the counting began late due to some EVM issue, and then it was halted at 11:30am due to a technical glitch in one of the EVMs.
Counting of results is divided in 16 rounds.
6 rounds of counting completed, 10 more to go.
ABVP ahead on Vice-President, Joint Secretary seats
ABVP’s Shakti Singh and Jyoti Choudhary are leading for the vice president and joint secretary posts, respectively.
NSUI leads with President, Secretary seats
NSUI’s Sunny Chillar and Akash Choudhary are leading on both President and Secretary seats respectively.
NSUI leading on 2 seats
After 6 rounds of counting, NSUI is currently leading on Presidential and Secretary seats, while ABVP is leading on Vice-President and Joint Secretary seats.
Heavy security outside counting centre
There is a heavy police presence outside the centre where the votes are being counted.
Counting resumes
Counting of votes resumes after a slight delay due to EVM malfunction.
Hoping that elected representatives fulfil our promises
Every year, all the political groups promise for more on-campus hostels and cheaper bus and Metro passes. But, nothing actually happens. We are hoping that this time they fulfil their promises after being elected to the DUSU,”said Sheetal Sandhya, a second year Botany (H) student at the College.
No incident on EVM glitch: CEO
Everything remained peaceful in the first round of voting. There was no incident of any EVM glitch anywhere, Chief Election Officer Vijay Kaul on Wednesday told IANS.
Counting of votes halted
Counting of votes stopped due to technical issue in the EVMs.
AAP’s student wing CYSS partnered with AISA for DU polls
After a poor performance in 2015, the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), has joined the fray this year by partnering with leftist group All India Students’ Association (AISA), affiliated with CPI-Marxist-Leninist.
NSUI vs ABVP for Presidential Post
Ankiv Baisoya of ABVP and Sunny Chhillar of NSUI are battling each other for the post of President.
NSUI leading on Presidential Post
NSUI is leading on Presidential Post, while ABVP is leading on Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary post.
JNUSU president’s post poll on Friday
The election to the JNUSU president’s post is scheduled to be held on Friday.
Meanwhile, JNU students union poll debate was held last night
It was a fiery presidential debate ahead of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) polls, with candidates alleging that “anti-national” elements were present on the institute’s campus and the country was turning into “lynchistan”, reports PTI.
There was a delay in polling
In Vivekananda College, polling started late because of a delay in arrival of electronic voting machines.
Some students opted for NOTA
Suraj Bajaj, a third year student at Ramjas College said, “All these students groups are trying to gain political benefits through student union polls. They actually have no concerns for students.”
How NSUI, ABVP view DUSU elections
The NSUI said it is considers the DUSU polls as an “election of prestige”. The ABVP is using the elections to promote the BJP’s schemes on campus.
Voter turnout in several colleges
The Aurobindo College witnessed a turnout of 44.72 per cent, Hansraj 50 per cent, Deshbandhu College 44 per cent and Aditi Mahavidyalaya 48 per cent.
Senior faculty members were posted as observers
Senior faculty members were posted during the polling as poll observers to ensure smooth functioning.
Counting begins after a slight delay
Counting of votes was scheduled to begin at 8am but began at 9:45am due to some technical issues.
Action to be taken against candidates who violated law
The bench directed the police, the municipal bodies and Delhi University to file reports indicating the extent of defacement, the steps that were taken to prevent it and action taken against each candidate who violated the law, reports PTI.
DUSU elections like a trial match before 2019 Lok Sabha polls
Some students, however, said the DUSU elections this year is like a “trial match” for all political student groups before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as it will gauge the electoral mood among the youth.
Key promises made by the contestants
NSUI has promised the ‘Institute of Eminence’ tag for Delhi University and thalis at Rs 10 in canteens.
ABVP has promised to spend 50 per cent of the union’s budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention on promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines in college campuses.
After the AAP came to power in Delhi in February 2015, its students’ wing had unsuccessfully contested the DUSU polls. This time, it has promised installation of CCTV cameras, setting up of police booths in the campus, ending the “culture of hooliganism” and opposition to “commercialisation of education”.
Low representation of women
Out of 17 women’s colleges, only about 5 participated in DUSU elections. And out of the 23 candidates, only five are women.
As people cast their vote for #DUSU2018 it is crucial to remember that many colleges still do not participate in DUSU elections, primarily women's colleges. Out of its 17 women's colleges, only about 5 participate in DUSU elections.— Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) September 12, 2018
ABVP , NSUI members were detained for violating poll norms
ABVP, NSUI members were spotted distributing paper pamphlets on Wednesday. A few were detained for violating norms by canvassing outside the polling booths.
Key candidates for president’s post
- Ankiv Baisoya (ABVP)
- Sunny Chillar (NSUI)
- Abhigyan (AISA-CYSS)
Key candidates for vice-president’s post
- Shakti Singh (ABVP)
- Leena (NSUI
- Anshika (AISA-CYSS)
ABVP and NSUI locked in a close battle
In the college panel voting, the ABVP and NSUI were locked in a close battle. NSUI claimed it had won more than 70 seats in 20 morning colleges. The ABVP said it had won 71 seats in 19 morning colleges.
Voting was held in two shifts
In the morning colleges, polling began at 8.30 am and ended at 1 pm. In the evening colleges, polling was held between 3-7.30 pm.
Counting of votes delayed
Some technical issue is delaying the start of vote count.
Voter turnout was 44.5%
Around 44.46 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 7.30 pm on Wednesday. It was the highest in last 11 years.
Polling was conducted under heavy security
More than 2,500 policemen were deployed in Delhi University’s (DU) North and South campus colleges for the DUSU elections on Wednesday to maintain law and order.
Counting to votes to begin at 8:30am
The counting for the DUSU polls will begin at 8.30 am . Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges, where 1.35 lakh voters participated deciding the fate of 23 candidates.