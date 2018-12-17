Eye on Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Congress begins mobilising workers

Strengthened by its recent wins in the elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhathisgarh and Rajasthan, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Sunday began mobilising its booth-level workers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

DPCC chief Ajay Maken held two meetings of booth presidents in the East Delhi parliamentary constituency on Sunday. Maken said the Delhi unit has started the process of forming booth committees which will be made of 20 Congress workers each.

“Dynamic and important persons of the area will be included in the committee. Besides, 20 ‘Booth Sahayogis’ have been given charge of 20 -25 families in their respective areas. They would be tasked with getting the personal information of residents in the area. Eight to 10 booth presidents, area co-ordinators will also be appointed, who will scrutinise the information gathered by the 150-200 ‘Lok Sahayogis’ to strengthen the party apparatus at the booth-level,” he said.

Maken said that the Delhi Congress has also launched a “Digital Sathi App” and selections are being made for “Digital Sathis” at the booth-level, who can use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp to publicise the activities of the Congress party.

The booth presidents and Congress workers, present at the conventions, were given pamphlets containing the failures of the Centre and that of the Delhi government.

Criticising the AAP government, the Congress leader said there was only 69% pass percentage of 10th class results in Delhi, which was the lowest in the country. Maken also criticised the workings of the mohalla clinics in the city.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 15:41 IST