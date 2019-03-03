Filmmaker arrested for flying drone near PM’s residence

A documentary film maker was arrested for allegedly flying a drone at Kautilya Marg in Chanakyapuri on Friday. The prime minister’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg is just a few hundred metres from the spot.

Police said the man was shooting a documentary for Assam Bhawan and said he was not aware that permission was required to use the drone.

The incident took place around 4 pm when a beat office from the Chanakyapuri police station and some passersby spotted the drone.The policeman circulated the alert and security agencies in the area, including Delhi Police and the special protection group at the PM’s house, were informed.

“A PCR van was rushed to the spot and one Rajan Kumar, a resident of Humayunpur, was spotted operating the drone. He was asked to bring the drone down. The man was taken into custody and was taken to the Chanakyapuri police station. His drone was confiscated,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

The officer said that on questioning, the man said he was a documentary filmmaker. “He said he had been officially assigned to shoot a documentary film for Assam Bhawan in New Delhi. We cross-checked his statement and found it correct. He said he did not know about the permission required for flying the drone,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said since Kumar breached the security, he was arrested under section 188(disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. He was later released on bail, Verma said.

In the wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik had also chaired a meeting with all the district deputy commissioners on Tuesday to ensure strict security measures across capital.

Last Saturday, airports in the city were put on alert after a threat call was received at the Air India control room in Mumbai regarding the hijacking of a flight to Pakistan.

Following the alert, airlines on some sectors, including those going to Gulf and Pakistan, were asked to conduct secondary ladder point checks where passengers are checked just before boarding the plane.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 00:48 IST