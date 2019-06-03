Government school teacher dies, family blames heatstroke, workload

The family of a 50-year-old Delhi government school teacher who died on Saturday claimed that he died due to a heatstroke.

Doctors, however, said that the death appeared to having been caused due to a cardiac arrest but would know for sure only after getting the autopsy report.

Uday Chandra Jha was a Sanskrit teacher at a school in Ambedkar Nagar and lived in Molarband.

“He came back from school on Saturday using public transport. At home, he complained of the heat and said he was feeling uneasy,” said Jha’s 18-year-old daughter Akanksha,adding that her father was troubled by the school’s workload.

Relatives said Jha was taken to Batra Hospital. The hospital declared him brought dead upon arrival.

“Chest pain was the immediate reason why the patient was brought in. He must have had a massive cardiac arrest because of which he became unconscious and probably died. However, we will get to know exactly what happened only after the autopsy report is received,” said the

chief medical officer of Batra hospital.

On Sunday, Jha’s body was taken to AIIMS for post mortem.

“He has always been a healthy person and had never complained of anything. He died of a heatstroke,” said Akanksha. Jha , the sole breadwinner of the family is survived by a wife and three children with Akanksha being the eldest.



The government school teachers’ association (GSTA) blamed the Delhi government for continuing with the extra-classes and summer camps despite the heatwave.

“The teacher had no history of heart diseases. He died after discharging his duty in extreme heat,” said Yashpal Malik, GSTA vice president. Malik did not offer any evidence how he found that Jha had died of a heat stroke.

GSTA said it would ask Delhi government to consider his death as death on duty and compensate his family.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said he had asked the director to share reports on Jha with him. “We are very sad at the death of our teacher. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. We stand by them in their moment of grief,” Advisor to Education Minister, Shailendra Sharma said.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 05:06 IST