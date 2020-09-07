e-paper
IIT-Delhi issues clarification over a job ad for the position of ‘dog handler’

The institute said that it would initiate a fresh recruitment process in the next few days

delhi Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The institute had published an advertisement on August 26 seeking applications for the post of a dog handler. It had stated that the eligibility criteria was "B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree" for the post.(HT Photo)
         

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi issued a clarification after an advertisement for the position of a “dog handler” got published on its website and created an uproar on social networking sites.

Terming it “inadvertent”, the institute has decided to scrap the recruitment process.

The institute had published an advertisement on August 26 seeking applications for the post of a dog handler. It had stated that the eligibility criteria was “B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree” for the post. The notice was widely shared on social media and the public questioned the institute about it.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the institute said, “In reference to a job advertisement dated August 26 for a post titled “Dog Handler” (on a contractual basis), IIT-Delhi would like to clarify that the minimum qualification as mentioned in the advertisement got inadvertently copied from another job post. The qualification intended in the advertisement was ‘Bachelor of Veterinary Science’.”

“The institute has cancelled the recruitment process after the mistake was brought to the notice of higher authorities,” the statement added.

The institute said that it would initiate a fresh recruitment process in the next few days. “A fresh process in due course will be initiated to hire a consultant (on a contractual basis) with suitable minimum qualification required for the job profile that involves proper care of a large number of stray dogs on the campus (providing them medical aid like vaccination, medicine, Intravenous therapy (IV) drip etc. and food), handling of issues and challenges relating to stray dogs, liaison with the campus community such as students, employees, construction workers etc., local government bodies and NGO (non-governmental organisation),” the statement read.

