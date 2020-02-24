e-paper
Jaffrabad, Babarpur metro stations closed as anti-CAA stir rocks Delhi

Today is the second day that the entry and exit gates of the metro stations have been closed due to the anti-CAA protest here. While the Jaffrabad metro station had been closed on Sunday morning, the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station was closed in the evening after an incident of stone-pelting occurred between two groups in Maujpur area.

delhi Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Women during an anti-CAA protest near the Jaffrabad metro station in North-East Delhi on Sunday.
Women during an anti-CAA protest near the Jaffrabad metro station in North-East Delhi on Sunday. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

In view of the ongoing protests in the Jaffrabad metro station area against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday morning has closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations citing security reasons.

Today is the second day that the entry and exit gates of the metro stations have been closed due to the anti-CAA protest here. While the Jaffrabad metro station had been closed on Sunday morning, the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station was closed in the evening after an incident of stone-pelting occurred between two groups in Maujpur area. The police had to resort to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob.

Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid heavy security.

Heavy security has been deployed in Jaffrabad metro station area as women continue to protest there, against CAA.

Protesters, which included mostly women, were seen wearing caps with a message ‘NO NRC”. They were holding the national flag and raised slogans of “Azadi”.

Over 1,000 women gathered at the metro station and are staging a protest on the road which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) which begun on Saturday late evening at Jaffrabad metro station continued today.

