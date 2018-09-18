JNUSU elections: NSUI’s JNU wing suspends 4 members

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections triggered a rift between the National Students Union of India unit of the university and its national leadership.

While the JNU unit of the NSUI issued a notice suspending four members for indulging in “anti-party” activities during the polls, the top leadership nullified the decision saying it was taken without consulting them.

In the notice issued by the NSUI’s Delhi in-charge Sunny Mehta on Sunday, four members were suspended from all party posts for six years. “It has come to my notice that some party activists and office-bearers were involved in anti-party activity during the JNU Students’ Union election. Strong evidences are there to substantiate the allegations,” the notice read.

However, NSUI’s national in-charge Ruchi Gupta dismissed the decision saying that such decisions cannot be taken without “consulting the national in-charge or the president”.

“We appreciate the hard work put in by the JNU unit. However, members can only be expelled from the NSUI after a hearing by the national in-charge or the national president,” she said.

Officials in the student outfit said the members are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Mehta, however, said he has evidence against the four and these will be produced before the central leadership. “They were not only seen campaigning for other candidates but were also found spreading lies about the party. We have worked hard to improve our performance in JNU and we do not want to ruin it because of such people,” he said.

