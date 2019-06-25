Maintenance on Violet Line Metro line may result in delays from today

Commuters on the Delhi Metro’s Violet Line (connecting Kashmere Gate to Ballabhgarh) are likely to face minor delays from Tuesday as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be undertaking a “planned track maintenance work” on the corridor.

Senior Metro officials said though this is routine work, there is a possibility of “slight variation in train frequency”.

Violet Line, which links Kashmere Gate in north Delhi to Ballabhgarh via Faridabad in Haryana, is 40.35km stretch that gets a daily ridership of over 6 lakh passengers.

“The DMRC will be undertaking planned track maintenance work at one of the reversal sides of trains at Kashmere Gate station for a period of around one week,” a DMRC statement read.

It added, “Due to this, frequency of trains may witness slight variation during this period.”

The update was also broadcast on Delhi Metro’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

A Metro spokesperson stressed that the change in the frequency of trains will not cause any major delay.

Although regular maintenance work of tracks and trains is carried out by the Metro on all of its lines after business hours, certain inspections can be carried out only when the train is in service to ensure optimal efficiency, a senior official explained.

