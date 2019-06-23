Maintenance work slows Yellow Line Metro services

Train services were briefly hit on the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro on Saturday morning due to maintenance work being carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Train services were delayed between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in north Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurugram and is one of the busiest lines on the Delhi Metro network.

“There was no technical glitch on the line. The services were affected briefly due to our scheduled maintenance work between 8am and 9am. It is a regular practice to carry out maintenance work on Saturdays and Sundays to avoid any major disruption of services,” a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

He said that during the maintenance work, trains on the line were running at a restricted speed.

The official added that normal services were resumed on the line around 9am as soon as the maintenance work was completed.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 05:01 IST