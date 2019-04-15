Mayapuri sealing drive: BJP, AAP leaders trade blame over violence

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the state government will initiate an inquiry against its own officials who allegedly by-passed the environment minister and enabled concerned authorities to conduct a sealing drive at west Delhi’s Mayapuri industrial area on Saturday, which left 14 persons injured.

He said officials found guilty could even face suspension. “We (AAP government) shall initiate an inquiry against Delhi government officials who by-passed the environment minister (Imran Hussain) and helped other agencies such as the municipal corporation of Delhi for the sealing drive, ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” Sisodia told media persons. “How could they (the officials) do so without the minister’s approval? Those found guilty will face suspension,” he said.

The BJP;s Pravesh Verma, the MP from west Delhi, however, said the municipal corporations were not involved. “The entire process was started by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which is under the Delhi government,” said Verma at a separate press briefing on Sunday, where the mayor of the South MCD was also present. Mayapuri falls under the SDMC’s jurisdiction.

“The allegation is baseless. In the last interim order, the NGT had not said anything about allocation of land for relocation of the scrap industry,” said a senior official of DDA, who did not wish to be identified.

The official further said, “Only the chief secretary of Delhi and the DPCC can take calls on the matter in adherence to NGT orders. If they ask for land, we will follow procedures to allot land. I am not aware of any request pertaining to allocation of land for this purpose received from the Delhi government.”

Delhi BJP chief, however, Manoj Tiwari called the incident “pre-scripted”. “When the court has already granted time to submit a report by May 3, why was there a need to take direct action on April 13? It clearly shows that the intentions of (Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal are not good. The subdivisional magistrate (SDM) executing the sealing was pressurised into it. We have learnt that he was told if he did not comply, he would have to resign,” Tiwari said.

SDM Ritesh Junaija, did not respond to repeated calls and texts till this report was filed.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 00:35 IST