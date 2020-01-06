e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Assembly Elections / No NRC in Delhi if we win assembly polls: Congress

No NRC in Delhi if we win assembly polls: Congress

The Delhi government has the right to not implement the three processes, which are controlled by the Centre for NPR 2020, as commented by Ajay Maken, Senior Congress leader.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 06, 2020 11:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Ajay Maken speaks to media during a press conference at DPCC, in New Delhi on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Congress leader Ajay Maken speaks to media during a press conference at DPCC, in New Delhi on Sunday, January 5, 2020.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi Congress on Sunday said that if voted to power in the city, it will not implement the National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) in its present form. This will also be the key highlight of the party’s manifesto in the upcoming elections, it said.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the party’s manifesto committee held its first meeting on Sunday in which the decision was taken unanimously.

Maken said the current NPR exercise is different from the one conducted in 2010, when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre. “The NPR of 2020 is different from the one carried out in 2010. The BJP wants to bring NRC in the guise of NPR. We will not let this happen if we form government in Delhi,” he said.

The BJP lashed out at the announcement, saying the Congress leadership is spreading fake news. “Congress leadership is behaving irresponsibly. How can they speak about the bill (NPR) which has not yet been tabled? They have not read it and have not seen the bill so why lie about it,” said Manoj Tiwar, Delhi BJP chief.

Asked if the Delhi government has the right to not implement the three processes, which are controlled by the Centre, Maken said that NPR can be controlled by the state government as it is carried out by state employees.

“The NPR is an exercise to assess the population by doing a housing survey, which is carried out by state government employees such as teachers. Its questionnaire does not pertain to citizenship. The BJP has included six new questions in the NPR, which are linked to NRC. The Delhi government is well within its rights to not include those questions and just stick to population census,” said Maken.

Delhi Congress chief Subash Chopra alleged that the ruling BJP is doing all this to divert people’s attention from pressing issues like economic distress, price rise and unemployment.

The party also demanded that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal convene a special Assembly session to clear his stand on the CAA, NRC and NPR as well as the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who were protesting against the new law.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
‘Couldn’t provide security’: JNU hostel warden resigns over campus violence
‘Couldn’t provide security’: JNU hostel warden resigns over campus violence
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news