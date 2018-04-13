Open theft in ration distribution, L-G should approve doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday claimed that the Delhi government has found “open theft” in delivery of ration in the city and demanded suspension of the food and supplies commissioner.

Sisodia also demanded that Lt Governor Anil Baijal okays the AAP government’s ambitious scheme for doorstep delivery of ration and stop the existing e-PoS (Electronic Point of Sale), under which beneficiaries are given ration through biometric identification.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sisodia said preliminary enquiry into a sample of data indicates the provision of OTP has been “misused” and ration has been “siphoned off” during March on a number of cards which appear to be “fake”.

The One Time Password (OTP) provision is used to give ration in case the biometric identification of beneficiary fails under the e-POS system. In such cases, an OTP is sent on the mobile number of the beneficiary.

Sisodia said the OTP provision was introduced in Delhi on March 1 to beat internet connectivity issues at ration shops.

“On one particular mobile number, 499 card-holders were given ration. Based on OTPs sent on 11 mobile numbers, ration of around 1,550 households were distributed, which indicates open theft of ration,” Sisodia alleged.

He also said that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain have written to the L-G flagging this issue.