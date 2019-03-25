Partly cloudy skies with light rain likely today in Delhi, predicts Met department

It was a pleasant Sunday in the national Capital with the maximum temperature settling at 32.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.4 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below the season’s average. Humidity oscillated between 31% and 70%.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies with light rain or thunderstorm for Monday along with strong surface winds during the day.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 30 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively,” the meteorological department said.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 30.3 and 16.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 08:01 IST