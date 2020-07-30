e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Patients with SARI to not be tested via rapid antigen method, orders govt

Patients with SARI to not be tested via rapid antigen method, orders govt

delhi Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi government on Thursday removed patients admitted to hospitals with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) from the list of high-risk individuals to be tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) via the rapid antigen method. This comes after the Delhi high court directed the state government to adhere to the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research, which does not include it in its criteria for using the point-of-care tests that can give results within 15 minutes.

“…testing strategies… using Rapid Antigen Detection test are hereby amended by deleting ‘All patients admitted with SARI’ from the list of high risk group of individuals who are compulsorily required to be tested for Covid-19 using Rapid Antigen Detection test with immediate effect,” the order by principal health secretary Vikram Dev Dutt read.

The category has been removed from the government orders of July 5 and 7, which will now use rapid antigen tests only for those with influenza-like illnesses, hospitalised patients undergoing chemotherapy, those who are immunocompromised, including those living with HIV, patients who have cancer, transplant patients, and those above the age of 65 with comorbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

top news
Herd immunity far away, Covid-19 vaccine only option: Health ministry
Herd immunity far away, Covid-19 vaccine only option: Health ministry
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Under house arrest from Aug 5, Supreme Court must question Centre: Soz
Under house arrest from Aug 5, Supreme Court must question Centre: Soz
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Shakuntala Devi review: Vidya Balan film shows us a lot but says little
Shakuntala Devi review: Vidya Balan film shows us a lot but says little
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
Covid update: Govt on herd immunity; Bengal extends flight ban; vaccine details
Covid update: Govt on herd immunity; Bengal extends flight ban; vaccine details
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In