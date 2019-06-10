Piped water is still not reaching Delhi’s illegal colonies, claims BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday alleged that piped water was not being supplied to 849 unauthorized colonies, forcing people to rely on private water tankers. He also said that in areas across the city, supplied drinking water was not fit for drinking as it is polluted.

He also hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also holds the water portfolio, for not being able to supply potable water to the city people. “The demand for water is increasing day by day during scorching heat but Kejriwal government has failed to fulfil this demand. The CM has only one department Delhi Jal Board (DJB) with him but he has not discharged his responsibilities as the head of the department,” Tiwari said in a statement.

“When AAP govt came to power in 2014-15, only 926 unauthorised colonies had water supply. There are 1725 unauthorised colonies under the Delhi Jal Board. Out of this water pipelines have already been laid in 1520 colonies at present. NOC from the forest department is awaited for installing pipelines in another 101 colonies. It is not feasible to install water pipelines in 37 colonies. Work to lay pipelines is in progress in 67 colonies and this would be completed soon,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP national spokesperson.

The Outcome Budget released by the Delhi government on Friday also revealed that 25,100 water samples were tested in unauthorized colonies in 2018-19. At least 985 of them were found to be meeting the standards.

During summer season, the general water demand in the national capital reaches around 1,100 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) and the average water production remains 900 MGD, which at times peaks to 935 MGD. “Water pipelines have not been laid in 147 unauthorized colonies because NOC by several agencies has not been issue to the DJB,” the BJP leader said.

After Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal had been visiting various neighbourhoods such Deoli, Tughlakabad where water crisis is prevalent and had promised uninterrupted water supply. In Deoli he had also asked the DJB officials to take action against private tanker mafias.

