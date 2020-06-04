Police ease checking, traffic snarls down at most Delhi borders

delhi

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:44 IST

It was a smooth ride for motorists entering the national capital from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with Delhi Police easing out the checking of movement passes in the border areas, leading to relatively lesser traffic chaos.

The Delhi government had on June 1 sealed its borders with all its neighbouring states for seven days to stem the spread of Covid-19. Only people with valid movement passes and those involved in essential services would be allowed to cross, the government said.

On Thursday, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border traffic flow remained smooth throughout the day, with a slight jam being reported during the morning rush hours (8am and 10am) on a single carriageway.

On Wednesday, the area had witnessed bumper-to-bumper traffic owing to strict barricading of Meerut-Delhi Expressway.

“Since the volume of vehicular traffic was increasing, we eased the barricading on the expressway and relaxed the checking so as to reduce commuter inconvenience caused by the gridlock. Intermittent checking, however, continued and the expressway was barricaded again in the afternoon. The situation at the border was better today (Thursday),” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh.

Many motorists also stated that there was lesser traffic chaos on the carriageway on Thursday with the movement of vehicles towards Ghaziabad almost being normal.

“I was stuck for almost 45 minutes as the traffic was moving slow yesterday (Wednesday). Today, it hardly took five minutes to cross the barricades and enter Delhi from Indirapuram. There were around 10 policemen but nobody stopped me to check for movement pass or my ID card,” said Sanjeev Kumar, who works in a private company in south Delhi.

Commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida said while traffic movement towards Delhi remained smooth, there was traffic congestion on the way back to Noida.

“I was on my way to Noida from Delhi and got stuck in traffic for around 30 minutes at the border. This has become a daily problem. I have a pass issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration but this is harassment of a different kind. I think this traffic chaos happens because the administrations of Noida and Delhi can’t come on the same page,” said Anuja Kapoor, a criminal psychologist.

Even auto-rickshaw drivers said they have started ferrying passengers across the borders and the police do not stop them.

“No pass is required to travel in autos across the border. During the morning and in the evening, there is a jam at the border, but for the rest of the day, traffic flows fairly smoothly,” said Raj Kumar Yadav, an auto driver.

At the Badarpur Border on Thursday afternoon, a lone traffic policeman was seen checking commuters for passes and permissions as vehicles moved slowly through a single lane, as much of the road leading to Delhi remained barricaded. However, the checking wasn’t strict as most motorists were able to pass through without questions being asked as the policeman mainly focused on motorcycle riders. The carriageway leading to Faridabad remained unmanned.

Similarly, the traffic was smooth at all the borders connecting Delhi and Gurugram. No traffic congestion was reported from Sirhaul and Dundahera borders, which usually witnesses a large volume of traffic.

Sajjan Deswal, a business and a regular commuter said, “It was for the first time in last two months that the traffic situation was so smooth as there were no cops and no barricades to hinder vehicular movement,” he said.