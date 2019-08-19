South African held with heroin worth ₹20 crore

delhi

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Customs at the Delhi airport on Saturday arrested a South African for allegedly smuggling into the country five kilograms of heroin worth ₹20 crore. The narcotics substance that was found concealed in the woman’s trolley bags was to be delivered to her contacts in Delhi, officials said.

According to customs officers, they intercepted the 26-year-old woman (who runs a beauty parlour in Johannesburg) after she arrived at the Terminal 3 on Saturday from South Africa via Doha. Officials said after she had crossed the green channel, they stopped her and asked her to cooperate for a detailed frisking and baggage search.

“While checking her bags we found a brown colour packet. When we opened it we recovered 4.9 kg white powder from it which was confirmed to be heroin. When questioned she said she had to hand over the drugs to one of her contacts in Delhi. Efforts to check her past journeys to India and to trace her contacts are being made. We are also checking her contacts with major syndicates dealing in narcotics,” said an officer who did not wish to be named.

In Delhi, she was going to meet a contact of her boyfriend, said police.

Amandeep Singh, additional commissioner customs, Delhi airport, said that the value of the recovered drug is R 20 crore. “The drug was seized and the woman was arrested,” Singh said.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 22:09 IST