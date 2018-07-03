Sultry day in Delhi, rains likely on Wednesday: MeT

Tuesday was a sultry day in the national capital with the humidity levels shooting up to 100 per cent.

“The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal,” an India Meteorological (MeT) Department official said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 57 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky for Wednesday morning with a possibility of light rains in a few areas towards the evening.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 37 and 25 degrees Celsius,” the official said.

On Monday, rains lashed several parts of the city in the evening after dust-laden winds swept the city, even as the maximum temperature settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius.