Supreme Court agrees to consider ex-employees’ claims

The Supreme Court has for the first time agreed to consider claims of any real estate firm’s former employees with regard to their dues.

In an order that was delivered on July 5, a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah has asked the amicus curiae to obtain data of Unitech’s former employees who had uploaded their details on the web portal, which was started on the court’s orders.

At first home buyers who were awaiting possession of their flats as promised by Unitech had submitted their details on this website. Later, the court allowed fixed depositors of the company to stake their claims. With it’s the latest order, the SC has given a breather to Unitech’s former employees who came knocking at its door almost a year ago.

Advocate Pawanshree Agrawal, who is the amicus curiae in the matter, said the court had opened the portal for the ex-workers in May. “This is the first time that claims of a beleaguered real estate firm’s former employees will be looked into by the court,” he said.

“Unitech shall ensure all cooperation. Counsel appearing on behalf of the employees is also at liberty to share her computation with the Amicus Curiae to facilitate verification,” the court had said.

In its second direction, the court directed it’s registry to disburse, on a pro-rata basis, to fixed deposit holders aged 60 years and above. The disbursal would be out of the 10% that was earmarked for payment to such investors.

As per the data placed by Agrawal a list of 1,338 home buyers, as on November 30, 2018, was prepared. Distribution of Rs 87 crore on pro rata basis is in progress and 503 home buyers have been paid while process to pay 349 is on. These buyers are those who had deposited advance receipts with the court.

Those home buyers who have not submitted advance receipts have been given 10 days to do so.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 07:47 IST