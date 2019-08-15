e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

Three arrested in Connaught Place for armed robbery

While the two robbers were identified as Pawan (35), a resident of Sonipat, and Sandeep (32) a resident of Rohtak.

delhi Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
With the arrest of three persons, the Delhi Police have claimed to solve a case of armed robbery in the Connaught place area.
With the arrest of three persons, the Delhi Police have claimed to solve a case of armed robbery in the Connaught place area.
         

With the arrest of three persons, the Delhi Police have claimed to solve a case of armed robbery in the Connaught place area.

While the two robbers were identified as Pawan (35), a resident of Sonipat, and Sandeep (32) a resident of Rohtak. At their instance, the police also arrested Shamsuddin (45). He had supplied them firearms. Three 7.65 mm pistols with 15 rounds were recovered from Shamsuddin.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan, on August 19 an employee of a money changer was robbed at gun point in Connaught Place. The robbers took away the bag containing cash, but Deepak, one of the robbers, was apprehended by the people.

The bag containing ₹50,000 was also recovered from the spot.

Following a tip-off a trap was laid and Pawan and Sandeep were arrested near Smriti Van, Narela, on August 11. A loaded .315 bore country-made pistol was recovered.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 04:16 IST

tags
more from delhi
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss