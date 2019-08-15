Three arrested in Connaught Place for armed robbery

delhi

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:16 IST

With the arrest of three persons, the Delhi Police have claimed to solve a case of armed robbery in the Connaught place area.

While the two robbers were identified as Pawan (35), a resident of Sonipat, and Sandeep (32) a resident of Rohtak. At their instance, the police also arrested Shamsuddin (45). He had supplied them firearms. Three 7.65 mm pistols with 15 rounds were recovered from Shamsuddin.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan, on August 19 an employee of a money changer was robbed at gun point in Connaught Place. The robbers took away the bag containing cash, but Deepak, one of the robbers, was apprehended by the people.

The bag containing ₹50,000 was also recovered from the spot.

Following a tip-off a trap was laid and Pawan and Sandeep were arrested near Smriti Van, Narela, on August 11. A loaded .315 bore country-made pistol was recovered.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 04:16 IST