To pay for PUBG, boy transfers₹2.3L from grandad’s pension account

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 02:24 IST

A 15-year-old boy in North Delhi’s Timarpur transferred money from the pension account of his grandfather to an online wallet to fund his PUBG game for months, Delhi Police said on Monday after cracking the case.

Over a period of two months, the boy transferred Rs2.34 lakh from his 65-year-old grandfather’s account until the man was alerted of the transfers, Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said.

While the boy managed to scale ace levels, largely due to his ability to pay, he couldn’t take full advantage of the game. “He told us his PUBG account was hacked after he reached a particular level,” the DCP said.

No legal action is likely to be pursued against the boy since his grandfather has decided to let go of the matter on getting to know who was withdrawing his money, said another investigator.

On May 8, he received a message on his phone, informing him of withdrawal of Rs2,500 from his bank account, leaving him with just Rs 275 in his account. “He visited the bank to realise that a total of Rs2.34 lakh had been transferred from his account to a PayTM account in multiple installments in over two months. He then approached us,” the DCP said.

The police didn’t make much progress in the probe over the next few months, but on September 1, the case was transferred to the cyber branch of north Delhi police district.

“We contacted PayTM to identify the man into whose account the money was being transferred. The account holder told us his minor friend had requested him to lend him his PayTM ID and password. Soon, we got to know that the boy was the complainant’s grandson,” the DCP said.

When the police spoke to the boy, he allegedly said he had been playing the game for months, but wasn’t enjoying it since it needed payments for certain advantages.

“One day, he found his grandfather’s debit card lying in the house. He began using it to make payments. Whenever a one-time password (OTP) would arrive for the payments, he would take his grandfather’s phone, see the password and delete the message,” the DCP said.

The game was banned in India by the Union government earlier this month.