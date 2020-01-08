e-paper
Traffic snarls after Delhi-NCR receives rains, air quality remains ‘poor’

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures of Delhi was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius. Despite the downpour, the pollution level remained in the poor category.

delhi Updated: Jan 08, 2020 09:48 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Delhi received rainfall on Wednesday morning leading to traffic jam at several junctions.
Delhi received rainfall on Wednesday morning leading to traffic jam at several junctions. (Ama KS / HT Photo )
         

Delhi and adjoining areas received light rains on Wednesday morning.

Traffic snarls were witnessed at several junctions and major arteries causing trouble for commuters.

Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad received light rains

Despite the downpour, the pollution level of the national capital remained in the poor category for the third consecutive day with the air quality index at 242, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures of Delhi was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman further predicted that for the next two days the city will be engulfed by fog with the temperature oscillating between 12 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius.

