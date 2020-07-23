Transport dept seizes over 130 buses plying despite suspended inter-state bus services

delhi

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:54 IST

As Delhi continues to keep its interstate bus service shut, private bus operators from other states have gradually started to illegally resume services to and from Delhi’s borders, the transport department said on Wednesday. The department has launched a crackdown against such buses and seized as many as 133 private buses registered with states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

“The enforcement branch of the state transport department seized many sleeping coaches also during this drive. Out of the 133 buses that have been seized, 92 are UP registered buses, 23 are from Rajasthan and 8 from Bihar. Our department has deployed 20 teams for the ongoing drive,” said KK Dahiya, special commissioner (transport).

In Delhi, interstate bus services have remained suspended since March 21.

Dahiya said the transport authorities of the respective states have also been requested to cancel the licenses of the owners of these private buses so that the action acts as a deterrent.

HT had earlier reported the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had given its go-ahead to resume interstate buses to and from the national capital.

“The DDMA had clarified that there is no restriction by the Centre or the Delhi government on the movement of interstate buses and that such services can be resumed. But, most of the neighbouring states have kept their interstate bus services suspended till now, which is why opening our three inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) doesn’t make much sense. Even now, only Rajasthan has shown interest and Delhi’s ISBTs can’t be opened with just the buses of one state,” said Dahiya.

Under the unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Central government on June 30, passengers can travel across state borders without travel passes. Under the Unlock 1.0 rules, interstate travel was allowed (since June 8), but it was subject to both states agreeing to the decision and passengers carrying travel passes. None of these requirements applies any longer. In Delhi, however, no interstate bus service has resumed until now.

Before the onset of the pandemic, the three ISBTs would witness a combined footfall of over 250,000 every day. At least 3,467 buses from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Chandigarh would ply through these ISBTs every day.