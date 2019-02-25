Upset Dwarka e-way residents hope to catch Arvind Kejriwal’s eye with stir

Upset that the Delhi government has not yet approved construction of the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway, residents and homebuyers on this road have decided to protest against the government from March 1, the day chief minister Arvind Kejriwal begins a protest demanding full statehood for the capital.

Protesters, under the aegis of Dwarka expressway welfare association, said they will either sit either along with him, or at a spot close to his protest site.

The 29-km project, which was originally expected to be completed by 2014, is also the lifeline for sectors from 81 to 115, which have over 175 residential group housing societies and over 50 commercial projects. Work on the 10-km Delhi section awaits clearance from the Delhi government.

“Four to five members of our association will lodge our strong protest against the failure of AAP government in clearing the Expressway project. The delay has affected the lives of thousands of people living on this road and those who have bought home there,” said Prakhar Sahay, association secretary.

Sahay said the association repeatedly met Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari over the issue. They claimed Gadkari, on their insistence, agreed to offer land, cost and meet all other conditions of the Delhi government over the E-way.

Another member, Syed Samir, said that if Delhi government did not wanted to clear this project, or if there were issues pertaining to land, then it should not have appointed the Competent Land Acquisition Authority in 2016 to acquire land.

“The AAP has always said that it was a party of the common man. But, on this issue, it seems politics has proven stronger over welfare of people,” said Sahay.

