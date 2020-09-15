e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh

Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh

The alleged cheat offered to exchange Rs 2,000 notes with the Rs 1,000 notes by claiming that he has managed to procure bundles of the new Rs 1,000 notes, the police said on Tuesday.

delhi Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:25 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The conman, identified as Ajay Sharma, was arrested from his home at Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Sunday, a day after the food grain merchant from north Delhi’s Lahori Gate Naya Bazar filed a cheating complaint at the local police station, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse. (HT Photo)
The conman, identified as Ajay Sharma, was arrested from his home at Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Sunday, a day after the food grain merchant from north Delhi’s Lahori Gate Naya Bazar filed a cheating complaint at the local police station, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse. (HT Photo)
         

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a food grain merchant of Rs 2 lakh after tricking him into believing that the government is demonetising Rs 2,000 currency notes and has already launched new Rs 1,000 notes. The alleged cheat offered to exchange Rs 2,000 notes with the Rs 1,000 notes by claiming that he has managed to procure bundles of the new Rs 1,000 notes, the police said on Tuesday.

The conman, identified as Ajay Sharma, was arrested from his home at Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Sunday, a day after the food grain merchant from north Delhi’s Lahori Gate Naya Bazar filed a cheating complaint at the local police station, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse.

“Sharma committed the cheating because he had lost several lakhs of rupees in gambling and was in need of money. We have recovered the complainant’s Rs 2 lakh from Sharma and a scooter he used in the crime,” said Alphonse.

On September 11, the police said the complainant was at his shop when around 3 pm an unknown man came there and was talking to someone on his cellphone regarding discontinuation of Rs 2,000 notes by the government of India. The man further claimed that he had bundles of newly published currency notes of Rs 1,000. He asked the person on the other side whether he wanted to buy new Rs 1,000 notes.

The complainant, who was listening to the conversation, asked the man if the new Rs 1,000 note had been launched by the government. The man confidently confirmed it and tricked the businessman into believing that the Rs 2,000 notes would soon be demonetised.

The businessman showed interest in exchanging Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 2 lakh. He gave the amount in a bag to his staff member Vishnu Dutt, who left with the man on his scooty. After covering some distance, the man took the bag from Dutt and asked him to go inside a building and collect new Rs 1,000 notes of the same value from his associate, Sunil, the police said.

Dutt did not find anyone inside. When he got out, he found the man was missing too. Dutt informed his employer, who filed a case the next day. During the probe, the police found CCTV footage in which the suspect’s scooter registration number was visible, said DCP Alphonse.

“We found that the scooter’s owner was Ajay Sharma. His house in Sahibabad was raided. He was arrested along with the money,” added the DCP.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav seeks compensation for migrants
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav seeks compensation for migrants
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh
Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In