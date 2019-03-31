Warmest March day in nine years, showers bring relief

The national capital recorded the warmest March day in over nine years on Saturday, with the mercury rising to 39.2 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the season’s average. However, after an unusually hot day and a relatively warm week, the skies turned dark on Saturday evening, bringing light rain and thunderstorm that brought some relief to the capital, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Last year the maximum temperature recorded in the month was 38.6 degrees Celsius, on March 29. It was in 2010 that the day temperature was recorded at 39.2 degrees Celsius, on March 22.

“As per records, the last time the day temperature went as high as 39.2 in the month of March was in 2010. March usually has pleasant weather but the extremes in temperature can be attributed to the western disturbances that struck the city Friday night,” said a official in the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

The drizzle may help bring the maximum temperature down over the next two days by at least two to three notches, the official said. “Strong winds and cooling effect from the showers will help bring down the mercury. The temperature may settle around 35 degrees Celsius on Monday. However, the relief might be short-lived as temperatures are likely to start rising again from April 3, when clouds will again surface,” the official added.

The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds over the next two days, adding they will not let the mercury soar.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded a notch above the season’s average, at 18.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 36.9 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. According to the IMD’s forecast, the maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum may settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 02:14 IST