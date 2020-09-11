e-paper
Home / Delhi News / We should start to learn to live with coronavirus: Manish Sisodia

We should start to learn to live with coronavirus: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia met the representatives of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India and heard about their challenges.

delhi Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:59 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
An official release said the Chief Minister suggested innovative ideas that ensured safety as well as helped in revenue generation.
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that activities have to begin during the unlock phase in the battle against coronavirus and everyone has to take precautions to fight the pandemic.

“Delhi government is of the opinion that we should learn to live with corona. While the activities have to begin during the unlock phase, everyone has to take precautions to fight the pandemic,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia met the representatives of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India and heard about their challenges. They presented about the different issues pertaining to hotel business in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

An official release said the Chief Minister suggested innovative ideas that ensured safety as well as helped in revenue generation.

“We should learn from innovative global practices in hotel and restaurant business so that we can also develop a locally relevant model for ourselves. The Delhi government is committed to helping businesses in these difficult times and their issues will be resolved at the earliest,” he said.

