Weather forecast for Delhi today: Heavy rain, squall, high wind speed

delhi

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 09:48 IST

Delhi is expected to receive heavy rain, accompanied by squall, high wind speeds and possibly a hailstorm as well, on Thursday and Friday, as per the predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“We are expecting extremely strong winds, heavy showers and also hailstorms. It is likelier to happen on Friday, although wind speed and some showers are very likely on Thursday as well,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, spokesperson, IMD, said on Wednesday.

Wind speeds are supposed to touch as much as 30 kmph on Thursday, rising to as much as 50 to 60 kmph on Friday, he added. This is due to the passage of another western disturbance, which made its presence felt in some parts of Haryana on Wednesday, such as Rohtak, where rainfall and hailstorms were observed on Wednesday.

The IMD bulletin on Thursday morning said that the western disturbance lies over southwest Afghanistan and neighbourhood and a cyclonic circulation with high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea will lead to rainfall till March 6.

Areas in north and northeast Delhi recorded light rain on Wednesday and winds gusting up to 30 kilometres per hour flushed out pollutants in the national capital.

Delhi’s Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm on Wednesday was 169 which falls in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and between 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The city recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees more than normal, an IMD official said.

The mercury is likely to drop to 26 degrees Celsius under the influence of rains and strong winds on Thursday, the weatherman said.