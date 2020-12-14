e-paper
Home / Delhi News / White tigress, cub die due to birth complications at Delhi zoo

White tigress, cub die due to birth complications at Delhi zoo

One of her cubs also could not survive. The remaining one is being hand reared in the veterinary hospital by a dedicated team and best possible care is being extended.

delhi Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 15:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Before white tigress Nirbhaya’s death, the Delhi zoo had three pairs of white tigers.
Before white tigress Nirbhaya’s death, the Delhi zoo had three pairs of white tigers.(Shankar Mourya/HT representative image)
         

A white tigress and a cub died at the Delhi zoo on Monday due to birth-related complications, officials said.

The six-year-old feline, Nirbhaya, gave birth to two cubs on Thursday morning. However, she started developing complications after 24 hours due to her inability to release the remaining cub, Delhi zoo Director Ramesh Pandey said.

A group of veterinary doctors and staff attended to the animal in consultation with experts from other zoos and Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, he said.

Subsequently, a three-hour-long C-section surgery was conducted on the tigress on Saturday evening. It was found that her uterus had ruptured and the carcass of the cub was floating in the peritoneal cavity.

It apparently caused severe infection in the body parts and toxemia (blood poisoning by toxins), Pandey said.

Nirbhaya responded to the surgery for more than 24 hours due to intensive care and best possible treatment given to her. However, her condition deteriorated subsequently. She succumbed to her severe illness at around 1.34 am on Monday, he said.

One of her cubs also could not survive. The remaining one is being hand reared in the veterinary hospital by a dedicated team and best possible care is being extended.

Detailed cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem and visceral examination, the zoo director said.

Before Nirbhaya’s death, the Delhi zoo had three pairs of white tigers.

'High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,' says CDS Rawat
India stood up to China's 'aggression', forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung arrested for duping Bastian co-owner of $200,000
'He can hurt you': Hayden names batsman who can cause trouble for Aussies
'100 people per day; vaccination in booths': Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
