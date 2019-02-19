Woman falls off Vikaspuri flyover after vehicle hits bike she was riding

A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured on Monday after she fell several feet from the Vikaspuri flyover onto the road below following an accident.

The woman, who police identified as Sapna, suffered multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment in Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital. Her two friends, Kunal (18) and Jia Banerjee (22), who were riding with her on a motorcycle at the time of the accident, were also injured but were not thrown off the flyover and are out of danger.

Police said that all three victims work in a salon in west Delhi’s Meera Bagh. They were returning home after work when the mishap took place in the afternoon. Sapna was riding pillion along with Jia.

None of the three were wearing helmets, said police.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said that the police control room received a call around 4pm regarding an accident on the Vikaspuri flyover. A police team reached the mishap spot and learnt that Kunal, Jia and Sapna were coming to Janakpuri from Paschim Vihar on a motorcycle.

“Some unknown vehicle hit the bike and because of the impact, Sapna fell from the flyover. She was admitted to DDU hospital and is undergoing treatment,” said DCP Bhardwaj. Sapna lives with her family in Delhi’s Budela village while Kunal is a resident of west Delhi’s Mohan Garden. Jia lives with her family in Dwarka Sector 14.

A few eyewitnesses told police that the motorcycle was hit by another speeding motorcycle first.

When Kunal lost control, the motorcycle was hit by a speeding car, they told police. Investigators, however, said that they are yet to identify the vehicles involved in the mishap, other than the motorcycle that the three were riding.

Police said they recorded the statements of Kunal and Jia but even they could not tell them the exact sequence of the events that led to the mishap.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing hurt has been registered at the Vikaspuri police station.

Police said they were trying to identify the errant vehicle.

Closed circuit television cameras outside stores on the road below the flyover captured the woman’s fall. Police said that none of the cameras captured the accident on the flyover.

The footage showed Sapna landing behind two parked cars after falling off the flyover.

A couple of men, who were taking out something from the white car’s boot, turned back as soon as they heard the sound of the fall. Some shopkeepers and passersby are seen rushing to help her.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 09:19 IST