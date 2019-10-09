Basava International School, Dwarka holds social science workshop

delhi

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:10 IST

CBSE Capacity Building Workshop

Basava International School, Dwarka, hosted a two-day CBSE capacity building workshop on teaching and learning methodologies in Social Science.

The resource persons were SB DAV Public School vice principal Neera Kohli and Learner’s Own Academy, Kuwait, principal Asha Sharma. As many as 58 teachers from schools in Delhi NCR took part in the workshop. The event began with a song and a lamp lighting ceremony. Students of the school welcomed the guests with handmade quill art gifts. Principal Dr Manimala Roy started the discussion on the topic “Social Science in the light of the National Curriculum Framework.” The participants discussed teaching techniques and stressed on having an interdisciplinary approach in the classroom. The session was interactive with all the teachers giving suggestions on lesson plans, structured teaching styles, assignments, team building activities, heritage tours, and assessment scales. The workshop culminated with the distribution of certificates and saplings to the participants.

Capacity Building Workshop

GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, organised a two-day capacity building workshop on food, nutrition and dietetics.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Biswajit Saha, director skill education and training CBSE; and Moushumi Sarkar, assistant secretary, CBSE. The resource persons, principal Anita Khosla and Deepti Sharma helped the teachers to polish their skills in the subject. Dr Parmeet Kaur, a dietician from AIIMS shared her views in a session on diet planning. Jaswinder Singh briefed participants about the syllabus and content of the topic employability skills. The workshop not only catered to a wide range of sub-topics but was also fruitful in extracting the best out of the subject experts.

Science Quest

St Mark’s Sr Sec Public School, Janakpuri, organised an event Science Quest Imagine, Invent, Inspire to promote participatory and hands-on learning.

It aimed to inculcate the scientific temper in young minds. The major themes for the exhibition were lifecycles, virtual jungle, major scientists, live experiments for which students made still and working models. School director Anjali Aggarwal appreciated the efforts of the children. Principal Alka Kher, vice-principal Inderpreet Kaur Ahluwalia and educational supervisor (primary) Jyotsna Vishwakarma encouraged the students to develop scientific temper, research mindedness, and analytical and critical thinking. The judges appreciated the students. They asked students about the scientific concepts behind the models. This exhibition not only honed the communication skills of the students, but also polished their skills in technology and was a step forward towards their all round development.

Library Activity Week

Govt Boys Sr Sec School, Tikri Kalan, celebrated Library Activity Week.

During this week, 150 students took part in activities such as book-mark making, book cover making, kite making, rakhi making and quiz competition on freedom fighters. The students who shone in the competition were Mohit, Ankit RaJ, Roshan, Deepak, Akshay, Harsh, Ankit, Dharaveer, Shivam, Ravi, Nablesh, Shivam, Rajan, Ankit, Lallan, Ayush, Harsh, Aryan, Aaditya, Ashwani, Siddarth and Vikash. They worked under the supervision of librarians Amit Kumar and Anand Singh. Sahi of Class 11 D, Dhananjay of Class 11D, and Kunal of Class 11D got the first, second and third positions in the quiz competition conducted under supervision of librarian Amit Kumar and TGT English Raj Kumar. An exhibition was also organised of new books purchased for Classes 9 to 12. A book donation camp was also organised in which the library received 35 reference books from Sudha Kaushik and Ajay Rohilla. Head of school Jaswant Singh, teachers and students appreciated the hard work of the students and the librarians.

Saving Earth Activities

Students and staff of Navyug School, Pandara Park, took part in activities to combat global warming such as tree plantation, water conservation, and saying no to plastic.

Under the guidance of teachers, students took out a rally, raising slogans to encourage tree plantation and water conservation. They presented a skit and a song on the importance of trees. They also presented poems on water conservation and not using plastics. The entire school took a pledge to plant more and more trees, conserve water and condemn the use of plastic.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:09 IST