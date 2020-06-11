Learning gets balanced boost

delhi

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:43 IST

Bhatnagar Int’l, Paschim Vihar, hosts digital MUN meet

Bhatnagar International School (BIS), Paschim Vihar, recently hosted the annual intra-school conference of Chapter IV of Model United Nations titled IBISMUN ’20 virtually for students of Classes 11 and 12. The engrossing digital conference was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, teachers and students. Enacting the role of delegate ambassadors from UN member states, the students represented committees like UNHRC, WHO, AIPPM, UNCWS and debated about changing social, economic and political equations. The participants showcased their talent by sharing pre-recorded videos as they covered various issues including the environment, Covid-19, protection of rights with emphasis on refugees as well as the plight of migrant workers and sustainability in the post-Covid world, gender inequality and discrimination. Their participation involved researching, public speaking, debating and writing skills in addition to critical thinking and leadership abilities. IBISMUN ’20 not only sensitised students and enhanced their knowledge but also fostered sensitivity and respect.

The event boosted confidence and inquisitiveness, gave them a platform to present views, hone analytical and oratory skills, provide solutions and learn the importance of team work and leadership.

MBS International School, Dwarka, launches virtual classes

Many co-curricular activities such as dance, painting, storytelling, art and craft etc were organised

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly impacted education, MBS International School (MBSIS), Sector 11, Dwarka, has moved educational resources online to virtual classrooms to ensure the safety of their faculty and students. High-quality online education resources with closed captioning, subtitling, and audio and video transcriptions have been provided to MBSians. In addition, the school has also provided an amazing online platform Phoenix wherein the students participate in various co-curricular activities such as dance, painting, storytelling, art and craft etc. All the activities were designed carefully so that students did not have to step outside their houses.

The students productively engage themselves in activities like reading e-newspapers and books, enhancing their creative skills through painting, art and craft, spending quality time with their family members, playing indoor games and rendering help in household chores etc. While we fight the pandemic, it is hoped that the disease helps us learn the true sense of life with simplicity in line with lasting values, love and respect for nature.

Webinar for parents at GTS, Ghaziabad

To break the stigma attached to mental health and to enlighten parents in the times of the pandemic, Gurukul The School (GTS), Ghaziabad, organised a webinar conducted by eminent psychologist Dr Jitendra Nagpal, senior consultant psychiatrist at Moolchand Medicity, New Delhi. Dr Nagpal gave parents much-needed guidance at a time when most people are faced with restriction of physical movement and overexposure to digital devices. He emphasised the importance of three Ds — discussion, dialogue and deliberation and on the need for a family parliament for smooth communication among all. He recommended the lifetime mantra of “Count your blessings and thank the universe for everything good happening to you” and answered questions posed by the parents in an open house .

BBMS, Gurugram, hosts discussion on lockdown

Influenced by civil rights activist Jesse Jackson’s statement that deliberation and debate is the way to stir the soul of democracy, the senior student council of Blue Bells Model School (BBMS), Sector 4, Gurugram, organised a virtual discussion titled Lock Talk — Gateway To Get A Way. The topic was Paradigm Shift: Pre- and Post-Covid Crisis. The virtual discussion was attended by BBGS director Dr Saroj Suman Gulati and deputy director–IT Anshuka Aneja. BBGS deputy director (academic development and innovations) Soumya Gulati gave an insight into the transformation in the education sector to combat the situation. The discussion featured several eminent persons who specialise in fields like law, business and economics.

The Modern School, ECNCR, holds contests

The overwhelming response in the form of more than 3,000 entries from about 300 schools made the event a great success

As an ode to its completion of 100 years, The Modern School, ECNCR organised the first set of inter-school digital competitions called The Modern School ECNCR – Inter-school Quarantine Khoj to keep the flame of learning bright amid the pandemic. The goal of the competition was to give a platform to the budding artists to showcase their inherent creative talents. The overwhelming response in the form of more than 3,000 entries from about 300 schools made the event a great success. Art and cultural activities were judged by an esteemed jury and through voting by the public. More than 1,200 entries were received for vocal, instrumental and dance events in which students picked up any genre of music or dance form with a non-filmy background. In the painting section, the school received 1,800 entries on themes like -- effects of the coronavirus on nature, how life has changed with the lockdown and positive lifestyle in the wake of the disease. Performances in each category were analysed by a talented panel of judges. Through the event, the school demonstrated how knowledge can be imparted to students in the wake of Covid-19.

SPS, Rohini, conducts online tutorials

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill as everyone is fighting the challenges posed by the invisible virus but at the same time this unprecedented phase has given us an opportunity to usher in a new era in pedagogy – that of online classes. Adapting to the situation, Sachdeva Public School (SPS), Rohini, has started conducting online tutorials through Google Classroom app. The SPS fraternity is working strenuously to ensure that teaching and learning continues uninterrupted amid the lockdown. The institution believes that this step is not only about physical proximity but also about a deliberate planning for the success of all the students. Explicit guidelines were given to the parents regarding the usage of the portal. Teachers prepare e-lessons and share them with students. Multiple structured e-lessons and interactive sessions encourage a diversely creative approach to learning. School director Sanjay Sachdeva and principal Ravija Prakash stressed on the need to create an infrastructure for the effective remote learning of the students.