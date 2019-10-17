Students of Bharti Public school Delhi enjoy adventure camp

delhi

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:17 IST

Day Adventure Camp

Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar organised a Day Adventure Camp for students under the supervision of teachers and professional instructors from Climb Up.

It was a day camp that offered a positive and safe environment where children could gain confidence and self-esteem. This camp helped them to develop basic athletic skills such as balancing coordination and to enjoy the adventures. The students arrived bubbling with excitement as they headed to participate in such activities for the first time. Many activities that enhance the gross motor skills were set up on the field. It encompassed an array of adventure activities like Commando Net, Commando Crawl, Trampoline, Zorb Roller, Rappelling, Zip Line, Dancing Bamboo , Parallel Rope, Ladder climbing, Ladder walk, Balancing Beam Hanging Tyres, a magic show, tug of war, and movie time. The children participated with zeal and were delighted when they completed each task. Every activity aimed at honing a different skill. The students managed to cross the Zip Line confidently. Adrenaline rushed in during the magic show. Students had a joyful experience. The camp concluded with unforgettable memories.

Founder’s Day Celebration

Hillwoods Academy, Preet Vihar, celebrated Founder’s Day on its premises. A grand stage was set up for the principal to address the special assembly.

The talented students presented a skit on the journey of the school so far. Teachers sang a song on the importance of the day. Old students visited the school to share their experiences and motivated other students. At the end, the principal praised the school and the teachers for raising the educational standards. Everyone was enthralled to be a part of the grand, elite yet modest institution.

Senior Student Council Induction

It is said that a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. National Victor Public School, IP Extension, inducted the senior student council at a ceremony.

The school bestowed responsibilities on the deserving students to lead the school with confidence and competence. Chairman VP Panchal and principal Veena Mishra pinned badges and distributed sashes to the council members. Head boy Ronit Bindra and head girl Yashasvi Jain, junior head boy Saksham and junior head girl Shreya Gupta and other office bearers took an oath to uphold the ethos of the school. The chairman motivated the student leaders to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them. The principal also congratulated the newly appointed school council members for taking up responsibilities given to them. She reminded the cabinet to discharge their duties with truthfulness and sincerity. She also motivated them to do so as they say and say what they do. The principal proposed the vote of thanks.

Investiture Ceremony

GD Goenka Public School, East Delhi, held its investiture ceremony in the school auditorium.

The ceremony signified the confidence that the school placed in the newly invested office bearers. The event was conducted with earnestness and passion. It was graced by chief guest Col. A.T. Gajraj (retd) who had served in the Regiment of Artillery of Indian Army for 30 years. The chief guest and principal Anupama Chopra conferred badges and sashes on the leaders. The chief guest congratulated the office bearers and encouraged them to be honest in discharging their duties. He motivated them to uphold values and to realise that with position comes responsibility towards themselves, their school and peers. The student council led by head boy Suraj Kaushal and head girl Katyani Gupta took a pledge to hold the school motto in high esteem.

Life is a Canvas

ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, recently conducted a special assembly on the theme Life is a Canvas. Through this assembly the students showed how a person with positive mindset can conquer the world. The assembly began with Ganesh Vandana and a rendition on positivity. Students also performed on a skit. They showed how one can emerge as a winner even if life throws hardships in one’s way. The assembly came to an end with a scintillating performance on Umeedo Wali Dhoop, Sunshine Wali Asha. The dance performance kept each one of them captivated. School principal Swarnima Luthra congratulated the children on their performance. She said that life is like a blank canvas and each one of them should fill it with their dreams and make it beautiful.

Kho-Kho Zonal Competition

The students Arwachin International School, Dilshad Garden, participated in the zonal Kho-Kho competition. Numerous schools from zone VI took part in the competition at the Siddarth International Public School, Dilshad Garden. Kunal Garg, Vansh Gupta, Pranav Kaushik, Daksh Dhama, Shivang Tyagi, Ansh Awasthi, Ansh Kumar, Krrish Khanna, Ujjwal Singhal, Daksh Kaushik, Harsh Bansal, Hardik Singh Participated in the sub-junior boys category and bagged the first position. Khyati Singh, Himani Goel, Pakhi Vijay, Gauri Sharma, Pratistha Mishra, Sakshi Gupta, Nandini Dhawan, Chandini Singh, Somya Saini, Yashasvi Singh, Sanvi Rawat, Drishti won the first place in the sub- junior girls category. Arpit Dhama, Deeptanshu Sharma, Aryan Gupta,Chirag Grover,Yash Kumar, Akshat Choudhary, Abhishek Mishra, Luv,Aditya Bisht, Aryavarth, Aryash, Vaibhav, Vaibhav Vashisth bagged the second position in the junior boys category. Aditya Bhatt, Navodit Rai, Sahil Dixit, Preet Upadhayay, Angad Dhawan, Aditya Nigam, Vikrant Sharma, Lavish Kumar, Amaan Anwer, Archit Mittal, Tarun, Rishi won the second position in the senior boys category. Overall, Arwachinians won two first positions and two second positions.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:16 IST