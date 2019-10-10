Air pollution: Delhi is doing better, but the real test remains

editorials

Updated: Oct 10, 2019

Here is some good news for Delhi. The Central Pollution Control Board data showed that the city’s air on Wednesday, a day after Dussehra, was the cleanest in five years for a day after the festival. The city’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 173 compared to 326 last year. To be sure, the timing of Dussehra is a factor, since October and November are months when the temperature dips and farm fires peak. The festival has been celebrated three times in the first half of October in the last five years — among these, 2019’s AQI was the lowest. Delayed withdrawal of monsoon, fewer cases of stubble burning, and a conscious decision by many to cut back on fireworks and effigy burning on Dussehra has also helped keep pollution under check.

In the last few years, air pollution has become a key political issue, thanks to years of activism by sections of the public and several non-governmental organisations, a stream of credible scientific reports, and the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) that formulated the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was approved by the Supreme Court in 2016. The sustained pressure and focus on air pollution, and its severe effects on the health of the citizens, has forced the Centre and the Delhi government to act.

The real test will, however, begin when stubble burning starts in Haryana and Punjab, Diwali celebrations take place, and, if at the same time, the weather conditions change, and winter starts to set in. Anticipating this, the authorities have said that GRAP-related stricter measures to fight air pollution will come into effect from October 15. However, one must not forget that GRAP is an emergency response. Delhi desperately needs a long-term plan to tackle air pollution, which includes improving public transport, dust control and waste management. This is not happening at the required pace. Also critical is cooperation from other states as pollutants don’t regard state boundaries. Delhi is taking the right steps, but the battle against air pollution will be a long and hard one.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019