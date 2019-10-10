e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Air pollution: Delhi is doing better, but the real test remains

Delhi desperately needs a long-term plan to tackle air pollution, which includes improving public transport, dust control and waste management.

editorials Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:49 IST

Hindustan Times
In the last few years, air pollution has become a key political issue, thanks to years of activism by sections of the public and several non-governmental organisations, a stream of credible scientific reports, and the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) that formulated the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was approved by the Supreme Court in 2016
In the last few years, air pollution has become a key political issue, thanks to years of activism by sections of the public and several non-governmental organisations, a stream of credible scientific reports, and the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) that formulated the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was approved by the Supreme Court in 2016(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Here is some good news for Delhi. The Central Pollution Control Board data showed that the city’s air on Wednesday, a day after Dussehra, was the cleanest in five years for a day after the festival. The city’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 173 compared to 326 last year. To be sure, the timing of Dussehra is a factor, since October and November are months when the temperature dips and farm fires peak. The festival has been celebrated three times in the first half of October in the last five years — among these, 2019’s AQI was the lowest. Delayed withdrawal of monsoon, fewer cases of stubble burning, and a conscious decision by many to cut back on fireworks and effigy burning on Dussehra has also helped keep pollution under check.

In the last few years, air pollution has become a key political issue, thanks to years of activism by sections of the public and several non-governmental organisations, a stream of credible scientific reports, and the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) that formulated the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was approved by the Supreme Court in 2016. The sustained pressure and focus on air pollution, and its severe effects on the health of the citizens, has forced the Centre and the Delhi government to act.

The real test will, however, begin when stubble burning starts in Haryana and Punjab, Diwali celebrations take place, and, if at the same time, the weather conditions change, and winter starts to set in. Anticipating this, the authorities have said that GRAP-related stricter measures to fight air pollution will come into effect from October 15. However, one must not forget that GRAP is an emergency response. Delhi desperately needs a long-term plan to tackle air pollution, which includes improving public transport, dust control and waste management. This is not happening at the required pace. Also critical is cooperation from other states as pollutants don’t regard state boundaries. Delhi is taking the right steps, but the battle against air pollution will be a long and hard one.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 17:48 IST

tags
top news
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
Oct 10, 2019 17:57 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Oct 10, 2019 18:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Opinion