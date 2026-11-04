Antonelli’s podium debut promises more

For two years everyone invoked patience, citing his age. As it has turned out, “age no bar” truly holds for Formula One world championships. On November 1, at 20 years and 68 days, Kimi Antonelli became the youngest F1 champ. To be sure, his Mercedes was the best car on the grid. His incredible journey, though, from becoming the European Karting champion in 2021 to the F1 champion in 2026 speaks, besides talent, of rare resilience, too. Befittingly, his triumphant season was capped with Lewis Hamilton (a seven-time champion) and Max Verstappen (a four-time champion) lifting him onto their shoulders at the end of the Mexico Grand Prix. (Reuters)

Antonelli had the pick of F1 driver academy offers in his inbox at 13, and after winning five karting championships — including back-to-back European titles — he chose Mercedes. His reasoning that they had no one else his age got him into the driver’s seat early. It also allowed him to adapt and, with each lap, he first reduced the experience gap vis-à-vis other senior drivers, and then shot ahead. Befittingly, his triumphant season was capped with Lewis Hamilton (a seven-time champion) and Max Verstappen (a four-time champion) lifting him onto their shoulders at the end of the Mexico Grand Prix. As magnanimous and endearing as the gesture was, it also spoke volumes of the respect these seniors have for this young man’s speed and drive.

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza saw him start from 19th on the grid due to an engine penalty but a remarkable charge through the field saw him win on home soil. Monaco was chaotic but it proved to the rest of the grid that he can put his head down to achieve good lap times. Austin was the same story. It is these drives that bode he is here to stay. The future is already looking legendary.