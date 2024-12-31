Optimism, with a dose of caution

After a momentous year that saw India host the world’s largest democratic exercise, the country steps into 2025 with optimism. In a bleak world with two ongoing wars, where climate vagaries continue to threaten the most vulnerable, and where economic hardships are stoking social unrest, India has managed to chart a journey of safety and stability. Puri, Dec 31 (ANI): Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo makes a sand art wishing New Year 2025, at Puri beach in Puri on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Prahlad Mahato)

This will be the year when the decennial census is likely to finally kick off, after an inordinate delay. It will be instructive to see if the Centre responds to demands to include caste — a practice eschewed at Independence and never repeated on a national scale since. It will also formally stamp India’s position as the most populous nation in the world. This is not a mere tag. It brings with it a basket of responsibilities that will require dedicated attention from policymakers — elderly care, gainful employment for the burgeoning youth population, and managing social strife triggered by the rising pressure on limited resources. Governments will need to respond to questions of lopsided economic development, migration, protectionism, and nativist anxieties, while not giving in to myopic political compulsions. If the census does start, it will likely be a precursor to a series of tectonic shifts that will reshape India’s sociopolitical landscape — the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats scheduled in 2026, and the women’s reservation Act to be implemented after that. At each stage, the political class will need to show sagacity and statesmanship and engage in wide public consultations.

This will also be a year when the contours of India’s electoral schedule could be decided. A parliamentary committee will give its report on two Bills that aim to usher in simultaneous state and national polls, and all eyes will be on Parliament to see how lawmakers approach an issue that can have a far-reaching impact on our democracy. All this will happen while India grapples with the rising devastation of the climate crisis, tensions rising out of caste and communal divisions, and two significant assembly elections.

These challenges might seem daunting, but for a country that broke the shackles of colonialism against all odds, they’re not insurmountable. Every passing year is the acknowledgement of triumph for a country that few thought could sustain its grassroots democracy, feed itself, pull its people out of poverty, and prosper. While there are frontiers still to be conquered, this has been possible due to the contribution of the common Indian and her remarkable dedication to constitutional freedoms and democratic rights. 2025 should be dedicated to ensuring her welfare and dignity as we march steadfast into another new year.