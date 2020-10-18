e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Editorials / The LAC is the new LoC

The LAC is the new LoC

There is a structural shift at the border. India will have to adjust its posture

editorials Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:49 IST
In this September 9, 2020, file photo, an Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar.
In this September 9, 2020, file photo, an Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar. (AP)
         

India and China are inching their way towards a new equilibrium on the border. The new border equation is likely to make the Line of Actual Control (LAC), marked by large buffer zones and winter withdrawals, similar to the Line of Control (LoC), marked by permanent deployments, firing range distances, and constant friction. Managing this transition, while restoring, to use the euphemism adopted by both governments, “peace and tranquility” along the border, is now the primary challenge. During this, India must show no signs of weakness or impatience as these will be exploited by a China which respects only power in its rawest, hardest sense. The two governments have been talking at multiple levels. Despite this, they have barely budged from their original positions and tens of thousands of soldiers are digging in for a stand-off that will, in all likelihood, run through the winter. Or they could well be further rounds of fighting designed to strengthen negotiating positions.

There has been a sharp change in the options with New Delhi since Indian troops moved to the heights of Chushul Ridge in late August. If China is baulking at rolling back its intrusion along Pangong Tso, India will not pull its soldiers back from the heights. There is now insufficient trust between the militaries for such a move. On paper, this will seem as if India has conceded a chunk of land behind its version of LAC. And all effort must be geared even now to get China to vacate. But in reality, neither side had “actual control” of either bits of territory. They had been part of a no-man’s land and their forward deployments have now shrunk that buffer to nothing. This is a reality which Indian border policy is adjusting to.

Restoring status quo ante would also imply returning Sino-Indian economic relations to what they were before. That is also out of the question. New Delhi had once seen trade and investment as a confidence-building exercise with Beijing. Today, New Delhi must draft a five-year plan to reduce China’s economic footprint in India as much as possible. And it should be working out how to do so in conjunction with other countries. Peace along the border is the obvious short-term goal, but struggle everywhere else should be India’s new long march.

tags
top news
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul, Pooran take onus after early losses
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul, Pooran take onus after early losses
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

opinion

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In