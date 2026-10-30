The state of industry: Growth and sentiment | Number Theory

Bank credit data also shows a pickup in credit to industry

This is more statistical evidence that industrial activity is indeed showing some momentum. Monthly data on bank credit growth – latest available numbers are till August 2026 – shows that credit growth to industry has shown a sustained increase in the last one year. While the growth has plateaued in the last couple of months, it is still at very high levels . To be sure, these are nominal credit numbers and part of the pickup could be just inflation, but the boost is too high to be explained by just that. However, one could also look at the situation from another perspective. Credit to industry is nowhere near its earlier levels in terms of driving overall credit growth. This poses an interesting question. Is the current phase of credit growth for industry just a bounce back from the long period of deleveraging or a potential driver of higher growth? Perhaps it is too early to say.