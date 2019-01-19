15 students in 100 percentile as JEE Main result is announced

Fifteen students, all boys, scored a perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main that is used as a benchmark for admissions to India’s top engineering colleges, according to results declared on Saturday.

It marks the first time the test was conducted by the newly created National Testing Agency (NTA), which will hold the exam in two parts – engineering aspirants will get another shot to take the test in April.

In the first phase held between January 8 and 12, roughly 8,75,000 students took part in the online examination. The toppers included four from Telangana, three from Maharashtra, two each from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and one each from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka. All of them were in the 100 percentile category.

An overall ranking, which will be the basis for admissions to premier institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), will be declared once the second phase is completed.

“For the first time, students have chance to improve their performance,” HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said, adding it was part of the government’s move to reduce exam stress.

Similar to the top 15, all state toppers too were male. The topper from Delhi, Navneet Jindal, was in the 99.999083 percentile while the topper among girls in the region, Nikita, was in 99.9714843 percentile.

“I did not really have a fixed schedule,” said Jindal, 17, adding that he studied for around 5-6 hours a day. With his hometown in Haryana’s Hisar, Jindal lives with his relatives in Delhi and studied at the Jai Hind Public School in Bawana.

The only regional segment with a female topper was the foreign/OCI/PIO/Nepal/Bhutan category where Ananya Amancherla was in the lead at 99.8928714 percentile. The topper among boys in this segment is Yash Gupta, at 99.8421648.

The male dominance in the scores, according to experts, could be chalked up to the fact that many attend preparatory classes, some of which often stretch on till late — something that could deter girl students.

Prof Sanjay Dhande, a former director of IIT Kanpur, said that based on his 40 years of experience in the field, he could say that the “scholastic level of girls was no way less than that of boys”. He suggested that more weightage could be given to board exam results where girls did better.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 23:46 IST