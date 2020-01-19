16 students from J-K leave for CRPF sponsored ‘Bharat darshan’ tour to Kolkata

education

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:32 IST

A group of 16 underprivileged students from Bhadarwah in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday embarked on a 10-day ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour to Kolkata sponsored by the CRPF, officials said.

The tour was flagged off by District Development Commissioner of Doda district, Sagar Dattaray Doifode from community hall Kotli, they said. The students will visit different areas of Kolkata to know the tradition and culture of the people living there, they said.

“The tour under civic action programme is primarily aimed at giving exposure to the most deserving and under privileged students living in snow bound mountains who have never moved out of Bhadarwah,” Commanding Officer of 33 Battalion CRPF, A Padama Kumar said.

“For these students, it’s like a dream come true to move beyond hills to the coasts of West Bengal. This tour will provide a great opportunity to these students to know about the versatile culture, rich heritage, diversity, unity and brotherhood in our great nation,” he added.

Thanking the CRPF for organising the tour, Doifode said: “This programme will certainly help in developing better police public interface.”