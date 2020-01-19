e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Education / 16 students from J-K leave for CRPF sponsored ‘Bharat darshan’ tour to Kolkata

16 students from J-K leave for CRPF sponsored ‘Bharat darshan’ tour to Kolkata

The students will visit different areas of Kolkata to know the tradition and culture of the people living there.

education Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhadarwah (Jammu and Kashmir)
The tour was flagged off by District Development Commissioner of Doda district, Sagar Dattaray Doifode from community hall Kotli.
The tour was flagged off by District Development Commissioner of Doda district, Sagar Dattaray Doifode from community hall Kotli. (HT file/Representational image)
         

A group of 16 underprivileged students from Bhadarwah in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday embarked on a 10-day ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour to Kolkata sponsored by the CRPF, officials said.

The tour was flagged off by District Development Commissioner of Doda district, Sagar Dattaray Doifode from community hall Kotli, they said. The students will visit different areas of Kolkata to know the tradition and culture of the people living there, they said.

“The tour under civic action programme is primarily aimed at giving exposure to the most deserving and under privileged students living in snow bound mountains who have never moved out of Bhadarwah,” Commanding Officer of 33 Battalion CRPF, A Padama Kumar said.

“For these students, it’s like a dream come true to move beyond hills to the coasts of West Bengal. This tour will provide a great opportunity to these students to know about the versatile culture, rich heritage, diversity, unity and brotherhood in our great nation,” he added.

Thanking the CRPF for organising the tour, Doifode said: “This programme will certainly help in developing better police public interface.”

tags
top news
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
‘Don’t understand why’: Bangladesh PM on India’s amended citizenship law
‘Oppn putting women in anti-CAA protests to vitiate atmosphere’: Adityanath
‘Oppn putting women in anti-CAA protests to vitiate atmosphere’: Adityanath
IND vs AUS Live: Saini removes Turner after Smith registers 9th ODI ton
IND vs AUS Live: Saini removes Turner after Smith registers 9th ODI ton
‘Rumours’: UP cops on accusations of taking away protesters’ blankets
‘Rumours’: UP cops on accusations of taking away protesters’ blankets
‘If Amit Shah wants...’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue
‘If Amit Shah wants...’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Here are the top Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on budget smartphones
Here are the top Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on budget smartphones
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News