2.94 lakh vacancies at Indian Railways notified in 2018-19, says Piyush Goyal

education Updated: Nov 23, 2019 12:46 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry.
A total of about 2.94 lakh vacancies for various Group ‘C’ posts (including Level-1) have been notified in years 2018 and 2019, said Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal here on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Goyal said: “Three Centralised Employment Notifications (CENs) for around 1.41 lakh vacancies for various Group ‘C’ posts (including Level-1) have been notified in 2018. Against 02 CENs, recruitment is completed and, as on November 14 2019, panels of around 73,500 candidates have already been supplied to Indenting Railways.”

Further, he said that in 2019, another four CENs for around 1.43 lakh additional vacancies have also been notified. “Recruitment for 01 CEN is completed and, as on 14.11.2019, panels of 1519 candidates have been furnished to Indenting Railways. The recruitment process for remaining CENs is in progress,” he added.

For around 10,000 vacancies of Sub-Inspectors and Constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF)/ Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), three CENs have been issued in 2018 and recruitment for the same has also been completed.

